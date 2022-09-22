Greater Tuna churns out laughs for Floyd

The most recent production in the June Bug Center’s Black Box Theatre featured two skillful, transformative actors as the several characters living in Tuna, Texas’ third smallest town.

Casey Worley and Elias Sarver-Wolf portrayed all of the wacky inhabitants — men, women, children and animals — at a breakneck speed, using inventive voice work, for three performances, from Sept. 16-18. Both actors had 10 roles.

Reviews for the show, which was presented by the New River Theatre Guild, noted Greater Tuna’s hilarity, as well as the adaptiveness of Worley and Sarver-Wolf.

“The rousing standing ovation they got at the end was a genuine statement of what the audience thought of the performance as well as a big thank you for all the laughs,” said Paul Tremblett.

Mim Yukes said, “…I laughed until my belly hurt. This two-man show is impressive!”

June Bug Center Executive Director Shannon Hardwicke said the actors’ talent was “astounding.”

“We are so fortunate to live in an area with such an amazing community theater presence,” Hardwicke said.

Greater Tuna was written by Jaston Williams, Ed Howard and Joe Sears, and the New River Theatre Guild show was produced by Tonya Hall.

Emily Gruver served as stage manager, with sound design and operation by Audra Jeppson, and light design and operation by James Riffe.

Resa Mattson and William Johnson were costume dressers.

To keep up with theatre happenings and upcoming events at the June Bug Center, visit www.junebugcenter.com. To learn more about the New River Theatre Guild, visit www.facebook.com/NRVTG.