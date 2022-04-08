Wren Masters in Floyd: A pleasure with rooster

The Wren Masters brought to life Baroque-era sheet music and shared history, as well as harmony, with an audience at Floyd Center for the Arts on Saturday.

The group, playing Baroque instruments and originating from Williamsburg, was well-received in Floyd on April 2. Their performance was funded by Virginia’s Blue Ridge Music Center and the Floyd Center for the Arts.

Sarah Glosson explained that the Baroque cello, unlike the modern version, had frets; but it had no pointed stand to anchor it to the floor, so the player’s legs squeezed it tight.

Susan Via pointed out that the violin of the 1700s, had no chin rest, so the player had to do extra work; its fingerboard was comparatively short, and its strings were made of animal gut.

Thomas Marshall noted that the metal strings of the harpsichord are plucked rather than struck (as on a piano). And, that historically there are numerous kinds of harpsichords, one of which is French — a replica of which he played under the displayed quilts.

Ruth van Baak Griffioen explained that recorders have varied in size from a few inches to nine feet.

Between a few pieces the Wren Masters made sure to tune the Baroque era back to the present. They played two multi-part works by Telemann, several pieces that imitated farm animals or birds, and five pieces that represented the Scots/Irish Baroque era.

The musicians expressed appreciation at hearing descendants of this music down the road at the Floyd Country Store.

Marshall noted that several hundred years ago, people made little or no distinction between classical and, say, folk music.

He explained that musicians would typically play in homes rather than concert halls. That very evening, full of high spirits and some interplay between the audience and performers (especially during the reception afterward), seemed like one of those intimate occasions.

It encouraged people of Floyd County to keep alive the custom of the house concert–for playing whatever kinds and mixtures of music.

Editor’s Note: Randall Wells is an Advisory Member for the Virginia Blue Ridge Music Festival, which often partners with the Floyd Center of the Arts to host classical concerts in Floyd.