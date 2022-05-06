Smyth wins tourism funding

Attracting visitors to Smyth County in the coming months is looking a bit easier this week as news came Monday that $40,000 has been awarded to the tourism association for marketing.

Announcing the funding, Governor Glenn Youngkin said, “Tourism is a major economic driver for the Commonwealth of Virginia, providing and creating good jobs and injecting critical dollars back into our communities. Virginia’s tourism industry has been unrelenting in its recovery efforts, developing innovative and best-in-class strategies to bolster the economy. These grant funds will help continue that momentum, further underscoring that Virginia is open for business and is the best place to live, work, and travel.”

Amanda Livingston, the director of tourism for Smyth County Tourism Association, noted that the county was eligible for three Virginia Tourism Corporation marketing grants in this round of state funding and received full funding for all three proposals.

Of the $40,000, 50% will go to pay for “a public relations and advertising campaign centered around our heritage crafts, music, and outdoor recreation,” Livingston said.

Additionally, $10,000 will “fund a new local advertising campaign around events and fun things to do for visitors. The centerpiece of that is the new online event calendar, which can be found at https://visitsmythcountyva.com/event-calendar/.”

The final $10,000 will help pay for advertising for the Hungry Mother Festival and subsidize some programming expenses. That July festival attracts thousands of visitors to Marion and the state park each year.

All of these grants require a match of either dollars or in-kind marketing efforts, said Livingston, adding, “So I want to thank the elected leaders of Smyth County and the towns of Chilhowie, Marion and Saltville for supporting the tourism association. Local government support is the strong foundation for our tourism efforts. Every time we can leverage those tax dollars for additional grant funding, it's important to try.”

Monday’s awards, which were made to kick off National Travel and Tourism Week, totaled more than $2.7 million in matching grant and reimbursable sponsorship funds awarded to 259 local and regional tourism programs. The programs are designed to leverage local marketing dollars with matching state funds to increase visitation and traveler spending. This funding cycle, according to a news release, “local partners will commit more than $12.4 million to match the VTC funding, providing more than $15 million in new marketing activity. The funding will be awarded to 215 local and regional tourism entities, ultimately impacting 259 programs and more than 1,000 combined partners.”

Of those announced Monday, the Smyth County Tourism Association received the largest monetary award for a single entity in a community.

Wytheville’s Convention & Visitors Bureau was awarded $30,000 as was the Virginia Highlands Festival. The William King Museum of Art and Barter Theatre, both in Abingdon, got $20,000,

The Town of Damascus received $39,100 for marketing related to the Appalachian Trail. The Birthplace of Country Music in Bristol took in $25,000 for Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion.

“Virginia Tourism’s Marketing Leverage and Regional Marketing Programs provide the tourism industry with the tools they need to succeed and thrive in an incredibly competitive landscape,” said Caren Merrick, Secretary of Commerce and Trade, in the release. “Tourism is a multibillion-dollar industry in Virginia, and it is imperative that we are able to market the abundance of travel experiences across the commonwealth, inviting new travelers to discover for themselves why Virginia is for Lovers.”