Catherine Minnick Weeks of Floyd celebrated her 100th birthday with family and friends on June 2.

She enjoyed several out of town visitors and is thankful and appreciative for all the cards, gifts and phone calls that she received.

Catherine attributes her long life to her trust and faith in God and her loving and caring family and friends.

Also, a daily breakfast of oatmeal and banana has been her usual for years.

Wishing continued health and happiness to Catherine.