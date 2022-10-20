Midway Oil shuts down

Eugene Duncan announced the closure of Midway Oil earlier this month, after 52 years in operation — 30 of them under Duncan.

Duncan said he stressed over the decision for more than two months.

“But it is time for some long-awaited time with family.

“I hope that everyone understands I’m getting older — it is a demanding and stressful job at times but rewarding also,” Duncan said.

Oct. 8 was the last day of business.

Duncan looks forward to spending time with his grandchildren as they grow up and taking long walks with his German shepherd, Bailey.

Duncan has an upcoming opportunity to visit one of his children in Europe, which he said he never would have been able to do while still running Midway Oil.

He said he will now be able to go on vacation and not worry about everything he needs to do when he gets back.

His father, Ralph, used to tell him, “Son, one thing you can count on is that things will always be changing.”

“... This is one of those things, for sure,” Duncan said.

One thing Duncan will miss about operating Midway Oil is the customers he built decades-long relationships with.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart for the many years,” Duncan said.