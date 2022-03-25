Parental drug use brings two cases to Floyd Court

A Floyd County mother will spend a year in jail after a Dec. 11, 2021, attack on her daughter, Floyd Circuit Court ruled Tuesday.

The 39-year-old, who has a history of assault and battery against family members charges, was sentenced March 22 to a five-year prison term with four years suspended.

Upon her release, Miranda Love Huff must complete alcohol and abuse classes and show that she isn’t a threat to any family member.

Judge Mike Fleeonor expressed concern at the sentencing about the violence and threats that were outlined by Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Ryan Hupp.

Hupp said Huff had held her daughter down, caused scrapes and injuries to the teen’s leg, and screamed obscenities.

According the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office’s report, Huff was intoxicated on the night of the attack. She has been held since that night at the New River Valley Regional Jail facility in Dublin.

In another case, the judge suspended a five-year sentence for a Riner woman facing felony child endangerment and possession of a Schedule II drug charges.

After receiving a report of drug use, deputies found methamphetamine residue and paraphernalia during a June 25, 2021, search of Jennifer Nunley Weeks’ home.

As part of a plea agreement, Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Branscom dropped the endangerment charge, explaining that the Department of Social Services had removed the child from the home. The deal orders probation and that Nunley Weeks complete substance abuse programs.

In other matters before the court March 22:

A hearing on whether to accept the termination of Phillip Matthew Crump from the Drug Court program for numerous violations, including selling drugs and multiple failures to appear, was delayed for further review.

Brandi Eva Mae Reed of Blacksburg entered a guilty plea to possession of meth and received a five-year suspended sentence.

Mitchell Allen Adkins, set for a trial or plea March 22, balked at a plea after the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office revised one of the charges. A plea hearing is now set for May 3.