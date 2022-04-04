Smyth judge sends assault on police officer charge to grand jury

A Marion man accused of trying to pull a compound bow and arrow on a Marion police officer last fall waived his preliminary hearing in Smyth County General District Court on Thursday.

Initially charged with attempted murder, 48-year-old Douglas Eugene Mason waived the hearing after the charge was amended to a felony charge of assault and battery of a police officer.

Judge Eric Thiessen certified the assault charge, as well as an accompanying misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest, to a Smyth County grand jury. An additional public intoxication charge was dropped.

Thiessen noted during the hearing that a psychological evaluation requested earlier this year found that Mason was competent to move forward with court proceedings.

Mason was arrested following the encounter with Officer Mason Wagoner in early October 2021. In a criminal complaint, Wagoner said he’d come to the processing center at the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office in reference to a woman getting a protective order against Mason, who was sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot.

Wagoner wrote that when he asked Mason what was inside of a bottle sitting in his passenger seat, Mason told him it was alcohol and that “you don’t want to do this.”

Wagoner wrote that during the interaction, Mason, who’d said he’d drunk “enough to feel a buzz,” told Wagoner repeatedly that the officer would have to shoot him.

“After telling him I didn’t want to shoot him, he reached for a compound bow and grabbed an arrow,” from the passenger seat, Wagoner wrote.

According to Wagoner’s account, Mason had opened the door and, disregarding commands to stop, attempted to put the arrow to the bow.

Wagoner said he used his Taser to disarm Mason and was able to pull the bow from his hands, but that Mason continued to get out of his vehicle and approach the officer, still telling him to shoot him.

After a scuffle, during which Wagoner and another Marion officer used two Taser cartridges each with little effect and pepper spray, Mason was taken into custody.

Wagoner wrote that after Mason was arrested, he told the officers that he was trying to kill Wagoner.

Following Mason’s waiver of the preliminary hearing on Thursday, a grand jury will hear evidence in the case to determine if enough exists to send the case to trial.

The next grand jury meets in June.