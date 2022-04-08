Dan Scott presents artwork to Marion church

It was a different sort of presentation.

Dan Scott has been through several donations of his exquisite wood veneer pictures to the churches he made them for, but he had not had an audience before… or been asked to speak in front of it.

Scott has been working on a series of pictures of Marion churches and his most recent is Ebenezer Lutheran Church on West Main Street. He was invited to present the picture on Sunday morning following worship service to Interim Pastor Kayla Keilholtz. The event was mentioned in the bulletin so members of the congregation hung around to watch.

Though he was a bit startled to have an audience and to be invited to speak, Scott agreeably shared a description of his technique in creating these intricate works of art. Some of those church members then joined Scott and Pastor Keilholtz for a photo of the presentation.

The engineer and artist who creates these detailed pictures with wood veneers under the name Artistic Kindling says that the rare art of marquetry is something he enjoys that offers the same kind of precision his engineering design work requires.

Scott has spent more than 30 years as a professional civil engineer. Marquetry is something fun to do outside of work, he says, that offers the same kind of precision his engineering design work requires.

Marquetry involves creating a picture or design by combining hand-cut pieces of different colors, textures, or figures of wood veneer. Scott said he learned it about the same time he became an engineer. He has worked on pieces over the years but got really into it in 2016 and has been a vendor at various arts & crafts festivals with works in galleries around the area. He has sold a number of pieces around the world.

Sometime referred to as 'quilting with wood', marquetry is like a do-it-yourself picture puzzle. What Scott does is cut tiny pieces of the various wood veneers he has collected into shapes to create a picture or design. With the buildings he has done, he starts by taking a photo and uses assorted colors of veneer to closely match the shades of the structure. The veneer is glued to a solid wood substrate and then sanded and coated with Danish Oil, followed by multiple coats of polyeurethane.

Wood veneers used in this work include Red Gum, Lacewood, Bird’s Eye Maple, Harewood, Satine, Chromed Oak, Fumed Eucalyptus, Poplar and Holly with borders of Wenge and Tiger Mahogany in a Cherry frame.

Some of the woods that Scott has collected cannot be found in nature anymore.

The cutting for Ebenezer took approximately 25 hours, he said, followed by sanding, finishing, and frame building.

Scott has done pictures of First United Methodist Church of Marion, Royal Oak Presbyterian and Marion Baptist Church. He has also done a piece for the Barter Theatre and one of the original foot bridge at Hungry Mother State Park (see it at the Marion branch of Smyth County Public Library). Next he is looking at doing a picture of Marion Town Hall and possibly Smyth County Courthouse.

The pandemic inspired Scott’s work on the churches. He had for years been admiring the architecture of various buildings and wanted to capture them in veneer.

“They are a part of the community,” Scott said of the churches as he began the series in 2021. “Last year (2020), people needed spiritual uplifting and churches have been a big part of that. I wanted to recognize them for that.”

Scott said many of these buildings are landmarks, over a hundred years old and iconic images of the town he calls home.

“I try not to take myself too seriously, so remember my motto: not only is it pretty, it burns and floats too!” says Scott on his Facebook page, Artistic Kindling. See a gallery of his work at https://roundthemountain.org/profile/danielscott/ and the variety of ornaments he has made on his Facebook page.