Smyth to receive $30K to help with countywide water study

Water and sewer services are so basic that it can be easy to forget how vital they are to residents’ quality of life and economic growth. Smyth County, however, is putting its water systems in the spotlight. Last Friday, officials got news that they’re getting some federal help with the work.

U.S. Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner announced that $30,000 of federal money is being directed toward helping with Smyth’s countywide water study.

County Administrator Shawn Utt said the about $85,000 study will put “together our 20-year investment plan for water line replacements and expansions.”

Portions of the county’s water system are aging and water lines are beginning to fail. Utt said, “It’s critical for us to identify areas where we are losing the most water through… old water lines.” He also said the study will help assess the cost effectiveness of replacing some lines and “where we should be looking to extend additional lines.”

Nearly a decade has passed since the county’s last waterline extension project was approved, so, Utt said, “it’s time to start looking at new opportunities.”

A statement from Kaine’s office said the $30,000 “will be used for a preliminary engineering report and environmental report of the area’s water system, which will help evaluate the interconnection of independent water systems.”

“This funding serves as a great first step towards updating Smyth County’s water systems, which play a critical role in supporting local residents’ health and well-being,” said Senators Warner and Kaine in that statement. “We are excited for the launch of these reports and will continue looking for ways to improve infrastructure throughout the county.”

This money was awarded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development program, which helps rural communities invest in their area and improve quality of life.

The county is giving the work such a high priority that the board of supervisor’s ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) Committee has delayed recommending projects for most of Smyth’s $5.9 million in federal pandemic relief money until the water study is complete.

The committee has said that stemming population loss and building the economy are two of its highest priorities. Dependable water supplies are integral to economic growth.

As part of its water systems’ overview, the county is also exploring connecting with the Town of Rural Retreat. Smyth County would buy an average of 35,000 to 40,000 gallons of water per day.

Smyth had looked at buying the water from Wythe County but Rural Retreat is expected to be able to sell the water at a much lower cost.

A report from the Smyth County Water & Sewer Committee noted that construction costs to connect the two systems, a water tank in Groseclose, and some water line extensions would need to be included into calculations to get a true price. However, the report noted that Rural Retreat system is much closer than Wythe’s and would allow a construction savings of about $8,000.

Rural Retreat’s system is also at a higher elevation than Marion’s and “thus, can provide water to a larger portion of the eastern area of Smyth County which will allow for future water line extensions,” the committee report said.

Supervisor Roscoe Call described working with Rural Retreat as a “no brainer.”

Last month, the supervisors voted unanimously to seek grant/loan funding for the first phase of the Rural Retreat Interconnect Project.