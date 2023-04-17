The Floyd County Cooperative Extension will hold its annual well/spring water testing program at the beginning of May, with results mailed to participants after May 18.

The Virginia Household Water Quality program offers affordable water testing and education to improve the water quality and health of Virginians who rely on wells and springs.

Water testing includes bacteria, lead, arsenic and 11 other contaminants that may cause health problems or make your water taste or smell bad.

Kits cost $65 and can be picked up in a drive-thru from the Floyd Extension Office (209 Fox St.) beginning May 1.

Participants are asked to collect a sample first thing in the morning on Wednesday, May 3, and drop off samples between 7-9 a.m. Results will be mailed or emailed after May 18.

To register online (preferred), visit https://tinyurl.com/FloydVCE-VAHWQP. Payments with Cash or Check can be made the day of kit pick-up on May 1, but call the office (540) 745-9307 prior to pick-up day to register for a kit.

For additional information, or with questions, contact Dawn Barnes (lbarnes@vt.edu) or Jon Vest (jmvest@vt.edu).