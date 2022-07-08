Freedom rings in Floyd

Hundreds spent the Fourth of July at the Floyd County High School baseball field for the annual July 4 Celebration by the Floyd County Merchant’s and Businessmen’s Association.

Inflatables, face paintings and animal balloons were a hit with the kids, and live music and catching up kept the adults busy.

Several local organizations hosted booths with treats, games and more, including the Floyd County Women’s Club, All For Jesus Ministries, the Floyd County Republican Party and the Floyd County High School Varsity Cheerleaders.

Fireworks at dusk were enjoyed not only by those at the event, but also from miles away, thanks to Floyd’s rolling hills.