Yoga Jam kicks off four-day festival this week

The 11th annual Floyd Yoga Jam’s opening ceremony in Willis on Thursday, Sept.1, will include a butterfly release. The 2022 festival theme is “Shine On.”

The first day of the festival is packed full of music, various yoga sessions and workshops that start when the gates open at 9 a.m. and conclude at 10:30 p.m. in the Dance Hall.

A painted lady butterfly release will happen in the evening on Sept. 1.

The Arts Village will feature workshops each day Sept. 1-4, including a Natural Dye Workshop on Friday afternoon and Sunday morning, and Fairy House Building and a black light paint pouring on Saturday.

Meditation sessions will kick off each day of the festival at 7 a.m.

Festival co-founder Shirley Ann Burgess said teachers will bring yoga techniques such as Acro-yoga, chair yoga, partner yoga, and walking stick yoga.

She said fire troupes and an aerialist will perform on the Main Stage on Friday Night, and kids will get to enjoy Rad Mad Hatter hat-making stations.

I-TAL Acres will host two workshops on Friday, Sept. 2: a plant and herb identification walk from 10 a.m. to noon, and a plant medicine making class from 4:30-6 p.m.

A discussion titled “Decriminalize Entheogenic Plants and Fungi” will be led by Will Nelson from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Saturday at the Tea Shanti.

A panel discussion titled “Everybody’s an Activist: Finding your work in the world” will be led by Laney Sullivan, J. Miles and others from 3:30-5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4.

Poetry events at this year’s YogaJam will feature Floyd County’s Katherine Chantal and Colleen Redman on their “Soulful Aging Tour,” and “Peace Sticks and Poetry” with Kevin May.

Chantal and Redman will give readings from their most recent published collections from 1-2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

May’s Peace Sticks and Poetry will be at the playground from 3:30-4:30 p.m. the same day.

Local and national yogis will lead classes throughout Shine On. Several have international experience and training, according to the YogaJam website, such as Ravinderpal “Ravi” Gill, who was born and raised in North India and now resides in Blacksburg.

Members of Instill Mindfulness, a Floyd-based nonprofit, are also scheduled to teach classes at the festival this week, including Lori Marsh, Joe Klein and Jamie Reygle.

The music line up for Shine On has something for everyone, with genres ranging from hip-hop and DJ sets to Americana and folk across four stages.

Floyd acts include Jake Retting, the Music Road Co., Robert McNabb and the Flying Doves, Virginia Hollow, and others.

Palmyra, which was recently voted On The Rise during FloydFest 2022, will perform at the Dance Hall from 1:15-2:30 p.m. on Friday. Two-thirds of the band’s members previously lived in the Copper Hill area, and the group is a regular Floyd favorite at Dogtown Roadhouse.

Other entertainment during Shine On will feature performances by Art in Motion, Geoff the Juggler and the Imagine Circus. Some of the groups are also scheduled to host workshops with festival goers.

Camping options include glamping and Dancin’ Dave’s Rent a Tent. Primitive camping is free with a general admissions ticket, and car camping is $25.

GA tickets range from $75 for a one-day Friday ticket to $215 for a four-day pass.

The closing ceremony is scheduled for 10 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4.

To purchase tickets, learn more about the line-up and read about instructors’ experience at www.floydyogajam.net.