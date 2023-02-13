Hawkins Real Estate, Inc. has found a new home.

The Wytheville business moved from East Main to West Main in the downtown area and now operates out of a former boutique building. In fact, the boutique owner has changed her business to align with the real estate agency.

Diane Hawkins, broker, said the former boutique owner, Tonya Riggins, wanted something different than working in retail and decided to go into real estate. She also does home design and stages houses through her business D2U Home Designs.

Riggins and Hawkins shared the same landlord to they decided to join their businesses in the same building at 145 West Main Street. Riggins now works with Hawkins in Hawkins Real Estate and her other business compliments their work in real estate.

“There’s just so much love in this building,” Hawkins said. “Everybody likes coming here and gravitating to here, and that’s what Tonya always said with the boutique. We just feel the love that it has.”

The relaxed atmosphere in the building combined with the eclectic décor and special touches creates an inviting space for clients to consider their real estate and home decorating needs as well as enjoy social interaction.

Hawkins also changed her logo.

“This new logo, to me,” she said, “says ‘Come visit/live in the Blue Ridge Mountains.’ Everything about the new look to me, says, ‘welcome home.’ Although I loved the hawk logo it just didn't speak to me. After all, if it didn't speak to me, was it speaking to you?”

Hawkins is also a real estate instructor for Mosely Flint. She offers classes for potential real estate agents. She’s done two so far with three more scheduled this year. She teaches 32 of the required 60 hours and the students are on their own for the remainder.

“God opened the door for me to do that,” she said. “He opened the door for me to grow the business. Tonya is as knowledgeable as any seasoned agent there is.”

“We have got a lot of things planned, a lot of things in store,” Hawkins added. “By being downtown one of the things that impressed me to want to be on Main Street downtown is because so many other little towns and communities that surround us, the brokerages are on Main Street and when you visit other locations, usually real estate companies and offices are on Main Street so if somebody’s going to visit this town and want to live here they’re going to check the town out.”

“There has been so much excitement about the fact that we’re here,” Hawkins said of the businesses. “The lights are always on. A lot of us are here late. The other agents that are studying for their test are going to be here, studying and hanging out. We’re just one big happy family.”

Real estate inventory is currently slowing, Hawkins said, because properties are selling quickly. She encourages anyone thinking of selling or looking for real estate to get in touch.

A grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony is planned for Thursday, March 2, from 4-7 p.m. with door prizes, refreshments and more.

Hawkins and Riggins will also host special theme nights with “how-to” events listed on the Facebook pages for Hawkins Real Estate, Inc., and D2U Home Designs. Websites are currently under construction.

“We’re just excited about what’s happening and the future,” Hawkins said. “Just come in and chat, have a cup of coffee, relax, and we will offer you access to the Internet.”

Service area for Hawkins Real Estate, Inc., includes Wythe, Carroll, Pulaski, Grayson, Bland, and Smyth counties. For information, call (276) 228-5000 for the real estate office, (276) 620-0434 for D2U Home Designs, or check out the Facebook pages.