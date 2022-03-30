Marion Police Lt. leads effort to bring high-level police training to SWVA

Marion Police Lt. Rusty Hamm is leading an effort to bring high-level supervisory police training to Southwest Virginia.

Hamm is currently in the process of requesting $80,000 in discretionary congressional funding through U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine’s office. The money would fund 25 spots in each of four separate courses offered in the Southern Police Institute’s Organizational Management Certificate Program.

Founded at the University of Louisville in Kentucky, the SPI is considered among law enforcement to be a premier police training institution. Training through SPI has never been hosted in the area as far as anyone can remember.

Noting a push in recent years for law enforcement to increase leadership abilities and professional knowledge, Hamm said the SPI program would help meet that demand.

The program offers instruction in performance management, organizational leadership and problem solving, personnel development, strategic management for 21st century policing and number of other subjects.

Hamm, who has undergone training through similar first-line programs, said he’s found such training beneficial in his job.

“I’ve taken the Supervisor Leadership Institute through FBI LEEDA, and I took a lot away from that class. It helped me a lot to understand working with different types of personalities and how communication needs to flow.”

Should the funding be approved, the SPI program would be hosted at the Southwest Virginia Criminal Justice Training Academy, a direct partner in the effort, and would be free of charge to any police supervisory staff in the academy’s service area, which covers a large swath of the region.

Though seating would be limited, Hamm said the training could have a ripple effect within the departments that participate.

“If the leaders of departments today use the principles learned from this type of training, it can have a lasting impact on these particular jurisdictions for decades to come,” he said. “Tomorrow’s leaders will potentially lead like they’ve been led today.”

While such training is highly regarded in the field, it’s not always easy to access, especially in isolated rural areas with small departments.

He noted in a draft of the application that the Southwest Virginia Criminal Justice Training Academy service area encompasses about 5,700 square miles, with 1,515 law enforcement officers serving a population of around 337,000 people. Of the leadership in the 53 law enforcement agencies, he said most have had less than half of their supervisory staff attend such courses and Hamm estimated that only about half a dozen had attended courses through the SPI.

That is primarily due to the high cost of the program and the lack of accessibility, he believes.

“Geographically speaking, it’s hard,” he explained. “You’ve got to realize that a lot of departments in this area don’t have a lot of staff. They’re not very big departments; some have only four or five officers. With some of your smaller departments, it’s difficult for leaders to get out of the department and travel those distances to attend such training.”

Abingdon Police Chief John Holbrook agreed, saying that budget and scheduling are the two most prohibitive things that keep area law enforcement from taking part.

“If you remove the budget restraints and the travel restraints, then these courses become a viable option for us,” he said.

Even some sheriff’s offices, which typically have larger staff numbers, have difficulty finding manpower to offset absences.

Wythe County Sheriff Charles Foster said his supervisory staff stays busy. “It’s pretty hard to let them go,” he said.

The proximity and length of the proposed SPI training would make attendance more doable, he said.

“It would be hard to let that kind of training go by us without taking advantage of it,” Foster said. “Anything that would better them in field operations or administration would definitely be an asset to this office.”

Foster said he encourages his deputies to attend any training they can.

“We try our best to get them in anything we can get them in,” he said, adding that the sheriff’s office takes advantage of the majority of its training budget each year. “It’s just finding that fine line between can we find somebody to work versus can we get them in training.”

Holbrook, who doubles as an instructor at the academy, said most of the classes held there fill up quickly.

“For the majority of our agencies, continuing education is critical,” he said.

When it comes to well-known instruction such as that from the SPI, he said, “If the Marion Police Department finds a way to get federal funding and make it free, it will be full in no time. This will be an extraordinary opportunity for us.”

Foster, who’s been with the sheriff’s office for 35 years, said, “We never in my time being here have had anything like that of this caliber offered and getting funding for it would be a plus.”

“These courses will bring new ideas, maybe better practices, will help us see how other agencies are being successful and will give us a guide,” Holbrook said.

In the draft application, Hamm noted that law enforcement “is being deeply evaluated at the federal level,” saying that funding for professional advancement would be a direct and observable investment in that advancement.

“The application of Congressional spending and investment in Southwestern Virginia would represent a unique opportunity for the federal government to bring the citizens of the region an increased professional service level, mirroring those regions who have more financial means and who are less isolated.”

Once the application is submitted, it will go before a Senate subcommittee for consideration.