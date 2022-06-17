Wytheville lowers real estate tax rate

The Wytheville Town Council lowered the town’s real estate tax by a penny Monday, decreasing the rate to 18.5 cents per $100 valuation from 19.5 cents. The move comes after the increase in home values following the county’s recent reassessment.

The Council approved the approximate $34 million budget for fiscal year 2023 on its second reading. The third and final reading will be during the next Town Council meeting on June 27. The budget must be approved by the beginning of the new fiscal year on July 1.

Town Manager Brian Freeman told the Council that budget development and management during the past two years has been challenging for local governments.

“As the country wrestled with the grip of the Covid-19 pandemic, many sectors of the economy were severely restricted, and some came to a halt. This led to significant reductions in Town revenues and limited many of the services and programs the Town was once able to provide,” Freeman said. “The proposed FY 2022-23 budget is designed to restore and support the quality services and initiatives at the same levels the community expected prior to the pandemic; however, the budget remains impacted by both the Covid-19 pandemic and national and global economic conditions.”

Freeman said that while many of the Town’s economically sensitive revenues are slowly returning to pre-pandemic levels, the economic challenges of the previous 24 months have intensified.

“Fuel prices, supply chain issues, labor market pressures and many other factors have driven inflation to a 40-year high of 8.3 percent for the first half of 2022,” he said. “This will continue to impact our operations and shape our financial outlook for the foreseeable future.”

Regarding revenues, categorical aid, the use of reserves and other sources of revenue make up more than half of the budget.

Categorical aid makes up 17 percent of the budget or roughly $3.6 million. The aid is given to localities by the state in the form of grants to target specific programs. Most of Wytheville’s categorical aid comes in the form of VDOT maintenance funds and grants.

Sixteen percent of revenue, or about $3.4 million, will come from the Town’s reserve fund. The Town received $4.1 million in federal funding through the American Rescue Plan, designed to aid governments during the pandemic. The money was transferred to the current budget, which will generate surplus revenue that ultimately will become reserve funds, Freeman said.

Taxes and fees make up the remaining 49 percent of the budget.

General property taxes make up 10 percent of the budget, about $2 million. Lodging taxes bring in about $1.8 million or 9 percent; and state sale taxes contribute about $700,000 or 3 percent of the budget. The meals tax contributes 16 percent of the budget, or about $3.4 million. Business-professional-occupation taxes bring in about $1.5 million, or 8 percent of the budget. Recreation fees bring in nearly $600,000, or 3 percent of the budget.

Regarding the meals tax, Freeman said the tax brought in a high of $3.1 million in 2018-2019. After the pandemic hit, the amount declined for the next two years.

The re-emergence of business and leisure travel, combined with the inflationary factors impacting food prices, have led to better than anticipated returns this year and projected estimates for the next fiscal year, the town manager said.

Like the meals tax, the lodging tax also brought in a high of about $1.5 million in 2018-2019. During the pandemic, the number dropped about 20 percent, Freeman said. However, lodging revenues for the current year and next year are expected to eclipse $.17 million.

Regarding property taxes, Freeman said the town’s current rate of 19.5 cents is lower than that of the majority of surrounding towns and brings in only 1 percent more than it did in 2011-2012.

Looking at expenditures in the budget, Freeman said big expenses are for staffing and health insurance.

Personnel-related costs make up about half of the total operating budget.

Freeman said that a combination of inflation, increasing competition for employees and rapidly escalating wages is making it more difficult to hire and retain qualified employees.

“Compared to prior years, the amount of turnover and vacant position within the organization is significantly higher,” Freeman said. “As we move toward a climate of economic recovery, we do so with labor participation rates at a 40-year low. This shrinking pool of employees combined with other factors has created unprecedented salary and personnel cost pressures.”

The budget includes $50,000 for a third-party review of Town salaries and benefits. There is also a 3 percent raise for full-time employees.

On the subject of rising health insurance costs for employees, Freeman said that health insurance premiums have increased 54 percent since 2015, from $519,880 to $869,461 annually.

Retirement plan costs have increased by 65 percent since 2015, Freeman said. This is because of an increased number of employees on the plan, the addition of hazard duty supplemental retirement benefits for qualified public safety personnel and the actuarial assumptions made by the Virginia Retirement System, he added.

Other budget highlights include $300,000 for roof repair/replacement at the Wytheville Community Center. The initial estimate was $750,000, but the Town staff worked out a plan that includes spot repairs, phased replacement and total replacement of various sections of the roof.

Regarding public safety improvements, the budget calls for replacement police radios for $91,000, extrication equipment for $70,000, fire department turnout gear for $100,000 and a defibrillator for $40,000.

Other expenses include proposed water system and wastewater system improvements for about $3 million. About $1 million of that is coming from the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality.

Water system improvements include working with Wythe County and other funding partners to complete several water improvements in the coming year in direct response to Blue Star building a facility in Progress Park.

“Blue Star is anticipated to begin drawing on Town water supplies at the rate of about 450,000 gallons per day as early as the third quarter of this year, with a total anticipated water demand of 1.6 gallons per day within the next five years,” Freeman said.

The project necessitates the addition of the Lots Gap Storage Tanks and Lot 24 Loop Line, which will cost about $6.5 million with $2.5 million provided by grant funding. The remaining project costs will be paid for with the sale of water to Blue Star, the town manager said.

Wastewater improvements include improvements to the sanitary sewer system, which includes the replacement of the Chapman Road and Industry Road force main piping.

“These lines have failed; requiring emergency repairs over 60 times in the last year and must be replaced,” Freeman said.

“The Town will also complete the significant rehabilitation of thousands of feet of sewer piping, manholes and cleanouts to help reduce and/or eliminate infiltration and inflow of ground and surface waters from the system,” Freeman said. “By doing so, we can reduce the operating costs associated with treating waters that shouldn’t be entering the system in the first place.”

In other business, the Town Council:

● Amended the zoning ordinance to add sections regarding the use of solar energy facilities.

● Adopted an ordinance to amend and reenact the zoning ordinance to repeal and

Replace the ordinance regulating outdoor advertising in sight of public streets.

● Issued a special exception permit to Riley Construction, Inc., to build approximately 17,000 to 20,000 square feet of additional storage units on its property located at 555 Peppers Ferry Road.

● Adopted a resolution honoring Downtown Wytheville Inc. Executive Director Todd Wolford, who recently received the Mary Means Leadership Award from Main Street America. The prestigious award is the organization’s top honor and recognizes outstanding leaders in the Main Street movement. Wolford was honored for his creative energy, strategic mindset and coalition-building approach as a Main Street director.

