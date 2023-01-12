Community Conversations program readies for launch

A community-wide project based on Bryan Stevenson’s “Just Mercy” (2019) launches with a free screening of the film adaptation on Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 16.

“Just Mercy,” originally published in 2014, documents Stevenson’s experiences with injustice in the U.S. judicial system, including wrongful convictions, life sentences for minors, civil rights, repair of harm and more.

The series of events is presented by Springhouse Community School, with the help of community partners and funding from Virginia Humanities.

Community members interested in participating in “Just Mercy Community Conversations” should contact the Jessie Peterman Memorial Library, which is offering free copies of the book. Call (540) 745-2947 or visit 321 W. Main St. to learn more.

Springhouse officials said reading or watching “Just Mercy” is not required to attend and participate in events, but “might provide helpful context.”

The goal of the project, Springhouse said, is to unite students and the greater community with contemporary literature and other storytelling “to inspire meaningful intergenerational conversations…”

“A further goal is to get close to the realities of mass incarceration and understanding our individual responsibilities and opportunities to work towards more justice and equality for all.”

Springhouse’s Chris Wolf is the instructor of the course for students and organizer of the related community events that begin Monday.

A Just Mercy Community Conversation: “No one is free until we are all free” is slated to begin at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25, at Unitarian Universalist Church (1301 Gladewood Drive) in Blacksburg.

Springhouse students 11th- and 12th- graders will help guide the conversation to invite different perspectives regarding the criminal justice system.

There will be three opportunities to for community discussion at the Floyd library — at 2 p.m. on Feb. 4, Feb. 11 and Feb. 18.

A Springhouse student performance of original scenes based on the book is scheduled to take place at the June Bug Center on Saturday, Feb. 25. The showcase is not only an opportunity to make coursework more engaging for students, but also channel their talents to benefit the community good, the school said.

Details of the final public event have yet to be announced.

“As a final element of the project we are looking to bring a speaker to Floyd who can speak to the book themes from either first-hand experience or scholarly authority…” officials said.