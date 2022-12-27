Crash closes stretch of 221

A brief pursuit ended in a single-vehicle crash and road closure Tuesday afternoon. Two were transported for medical care.

Over the police scanner, a Floyd County Deputy said he was pursuing a Honda on U.S. 221 N. at about 2 p.m. on Dec. 27, near Sweet Providence Tree Farm.

Less than a minute later he called in the crash and requested emergency services.

Upon arriving on scene, Medic 1 informed Medic 2 that the vehicle was “overturned” with “heavy damage” and blocking the road.

There were two adult occupants in the vehicle, both of whom were transported for medical services. One required Life Guard, which touched down in the Little River Baptist Church parking lot.

One of the two also had an active warrant.

Highway 221 was shut down from Poor Farm Road to near Bethlehem Church Road. Units cleared the scene by 4:30 p.m.