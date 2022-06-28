Smyth County, towns to see trash costs rise sharpley

The ripple effects of the forthcoming closure of the Bristol, Virginia, landfill have reached Smyth County and its three towns. Thursday evening, the board of supervisors took emergency action in an effort to limit the financial impact as much as possible.

For some time, residents who live near the Bristol, Virginia,landfill have complained of odors. The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality investigated and issued an order. Bristol, Tennessee, also filed a legal complaint against Bristol, Virginia, seeking a resolution to the ongoing problem.

Earlier this month, the two Bristols reached an agreement designed to resolve the emission and odor issues and ultimately close the embattled solid waste landfill.

For Smyth County, that means it must find another landfill to accept its waste and that of Chilhowie, Marion, and Saltville.

For some time, the county has taken its trash and that of the three towns from the transfer station on Hwy. 107 to the Bristol, Virginia, landfill. The city is charging the county $17.30 per ton. A new disposal site is expected to charge significantly more and be farther away, which will add to the fuel and other transportation costs.

County Administrator Shawn Utt believes Smyth’s costs could double.

For the current fiscal year, the county’s total solid waste budget sits at $1.8 million with disposal alone accounting for $460,000. On average, the county takes 2,200 tons of trash to the landfill each month.

Thursday, Utt had received notification that the Bristol landfill will no longer accept waste after Sept. 9.

In an effort to get ahead of the situation, Thursday evening, the supervisors OK’d an emergency agreement with EcoSmart Landfill in Blountville, Tennessee, for a tipping fee of $35 a ton. If they delayed a vote until after July 1, the fee would increase to $45 per ton.

The action was considered an “emergency” step because the county didn’t have time to advertise for bids as is required by state law. With this action that Utt described as a “short-term fix,” the county will still undertake that process at a later date. While Blountville adds about 15 to 20 more miles per trip for the Smyth County drivers who make daily trips to the landfill, other sites are farther away. Other potential landfill locations include Galax, Johnson City, Tennessee, Princeton, West Virginia, and the New River Valley.

For what the final picture will look like, Utt said, “Nobody really knows yet.”

He did say that the county has no plans to charge citizens for use of the convenience centers. However, he added that commercial haulers, contractors, and industries that deliver their trash directly to the transfer station may eventually see their fees increase.

Exploring Alternatives

Utt noted that the supervisors’ Solid Waste Committee is exploring all its options. A committee report said that they’ve discussed building “a County-owned incinerator that may be large enough to handle our solid waste as well as that of neighboring localities as well as identifying ways of reducing the solid waste we ship to the landfill (such as plastic and pallet recycling efforts).”

Thursday evening, Utt said that he has identified a municipal incinerator in Oklahoma and another in Georgia for study while county staff also reviews Virginia’s permitting process.

Thursday, multiple supervisors reaffirmed their commitment to exploring all options.

“We’re taking this seriously,” Supervisors Chair Charlie Atkins said.

Utt acknowledged that no one wants a landfill “in their back door but you want one close by.” As the situation unfolds, he asked citizens for their patience, and he expressed gratitude to the three towns, saying they’ve joined the process to work together for a solution.

Impact to Smyth’s Towns

Town Manager Bill Rush reiterated that point before the Marion Town Council Monday evening, saying, “The four of us are working through this.”

As officials move ahead, town citizens could see an increase in their door-to-door trash collection bills. Officials have estimated it could be as much as an additional $5, but Rush and Saltville Town Manager Brian Martin have said they believe it will be closer to $2.

In a memo to his town council, Rush wrote, “Unfortunately, with increased tipping fees, labor and transportation costs, this will likely mean an increase in fees to the customer, whether related to each Town’s door-to-door collections or the commercial trash taken directly to the Transfer Station. From early information, we are cautiously optimistic that those costs can be contained as much as possible so as not to place a significant financial strain on our citizens who are struggling with the same rising costs and expenses in everyday life. We believe we can mitigate much of the overall costs, keeping the increase to less than five dollars per month per customer for those customers who pay monthly bills. The exact amount will be determined by the ultimate decision on the best site available, and we anticipate that by the end of July.”

The Saltville Town Council also addressed the matter Tuesday night. Saltville contracts with Green For Life (GFL) to collect its trash and take it to the transfer station.

Speaking of the Bristol landfill’s closure, Martin said, “That is going to impact our tipping fees; there’s no way around it. We don’t know how much yet but we will see an increase at some time. We have heard worst case of $5 per resident but we don’t think it’s going to be near that much at all. I just want to throw that out there, that’s out there and it’s out of our control.”

In response to council members’ questions, Martin said that it is the town’s obligation to get its solid waste to the county and the county’s responsibility to dispose of it. And the town must pay the county’s fee.

This is all brand new information, said Martin, just as the town is about to adopt its budget for the next fiscal year. The Saltville council will have a budget workshop on Monday, June 27, at 3 p.m. and expects to schedule a public hearing after that.

The Chilhowie Town Council won’t meet again until July 14. Chilhowie also has a contract with GFL.

In a message to his town council, Town Manager John Clark explained, “Our contract with GFL allows them to change their rates based on new landfill charges; it states – the dollar increase per ton times the number of tons charged (around 71 or 64 tons per month based on either GFL or County numbers) divided by 1,100 customers. If the numbers … come to fruition that would mean that GFL’s charges to us would increase in the $1.10 range per customer. $1.10 times 1,100 customers would equal $14,520 annually. The Town would then have to decide whether to absorb that cost in fiscal year 2022-23, or pass some or all on. That can be discussed later. Again, with so many variables still not known … these numbers are very preliminary and could vary widely. More will be known after the County receives notice of the closure and completes negotiations and a contract with another provider.”

Linda Burchette and David McGee, of the Bristol Herald Courier, contributed to this article.