The Floyd County Republican Party is set to host its canvass for the November election at the Jessie Peterman Memorial Library this weekend.

Uncontested positions that will not be on Saturday’s ballot are::

Sheriff (Brian Craig)

Clerk of Court (Rhonda Vaughn)

Commissioner of Revenue (Lisa Baker)

Treasurer (Missy Keith)

Burks Fork Supervisor (Joe Turman)

Locust Grove Supervisor (Levi Cox)

Little River Supervisor (Linda DeVito Kuchenbuch)

The only contested position up for election in November is Floyd County’s Commonwealth's Attorney, with incumbent Eric Branscom and Travis Epes, a Pulaski County prosecutor who has lived in Floyd since 2009, vying for the position.

The two previously campaigned against one another for the Commonwealth’s Attorney role in the 2015 General Election, which Floyd attorney Harrison Schroeder also participated in.

The GOP Canvass will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, at the Jessie Peterman Memorial Library (321 W. Main St.).

Any eligible Floyd County voter can participate and are asked to bring a state-recognized ID.

Branscom

Eric Branscom was raised in Botetourt County and received his law degree from William and Mary Law School in 1992. He is married to Whittney and has three children: Alexander, Thea and stepdaughter Aubree.

Branscom moved to Floyd in 2006 and was appointed to be Floyd County Commonwealth’s Attorney by now-retired Circuit Court Judge Marcus Long in late 2014.

Personal highlights from his career in Floyd include Operation Trapdoor, the largest drug bust in the region, and successfully prosecuting child predators, including physical abuse and child pornography.

Branscom specifically mentioned “the Richie Bishop” case and “the Jack Lewis” case, both revolving around sexual abuse of children and ultimately receiving six life sentences and 106 years, respectively.

“Aside from criminal prosecutions, I have been blessed with many opportunities to help the communities I work in,” Branscom said.

In 1999, Branscom received the Roanoke City Life Award for Service for planning clean up efforts.

More recently in Floyd, Branscom has played a role in establishing and organizing the Floyd County Drug Court, which offers first-time offenders a chance to keep some drug charges off their record upon program completion.

Branscom’s record regarding community safety “speaks for itself,” he said.

He works with a number of local and state organizations, such as the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office and the state police.

“There are many tough decisions to be made every day. I rely on my training and my 26 years of prosecution experience to do the best job for the people of Floyd,” Branscom said.

Campaigning for the May 6 GOP Canvass, and ultimately the November election, has been “going very well” for Branscom. Knocking on doors “is time consuming, but it is the best way” to put a face to a name and hear directly from constituents.

Most everyone says to me that they feel Floyd is a special kind of place and that they don't want to see that change,” Branscom said. “We need to preserve this special place we live in.”

Epes

Travis Epes grew up in Montpelier and attended Roanoke College before enrolling at the Appalachian School of Law in Buchanan County and graduating in 2004. He first moved to Floyd and started practicing in Blacksburg the same year.

Epes moved to Floyd “for good” in 2009. He is married to Cara, a cardiology nurse, and the two have a son, Travis, who attends elementary school in Floyd.

With about 15 years of prosecuting experience, Epes has argued cases involving murder, drugs, sexual abuse, child abuse and more.

He said it’s time to bring his record of success in the courtroom “home to Floyd.”

Epes said this week that some of his personal career highlights include arguing a case before the Virginia Supreme Court and securing a maximum sentence for a sexual predator who was abusing his stepchild.

Several articles from The Roanoke Times report on cases that Epes has been involved with.

“It's always an honor to hold a criminal accountable to the victims and community,” Epes said. “I am proud of the bonds I have formed with law enforcement and brave crime victims…”

Both of those groups have “always been the backbone of my successes as a prosecutor,” Epes noted.

Epes works closely with crime survivors to make them aware of trial options and Virginia sentencing guidelines, and he presents several outcomes and asks for their perspectives.

“I always do my best to satisfy the expectations of victims and law enforcement,” Epes said.

He educates survivors and prepares witnesses for what to expect “every step of the way, from start to finish,” Epes said.

While campaigning has been “difficult” with a full-time job in Pulaski, Epes said one thing he has learned is that it’s important to voters that Floyd County is safe for everyone — from children to seniors, visitors and residents.

“I can be trusted with this job for Floyd because of my experience, drive and desire to keep Floyd safe for my family and all of Floyd,” Epes said.