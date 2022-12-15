Local poet releases third collection

Colleen Redman’s third book of poems is available online and will be available locally at The Harvest Moon Food Store and The Floyd Country Store in the beginning of 2023.

“Poems from the Dark Room” is a retrieving and integration of memories from life’s stages, where grief is imbued with honoring the past.

...I imagine my mother’s kitchen/still existing somewhere in time/after the big bang/and near a bright galaxy/that a giant telescope can see...

(“A Visitation”)

As a poetry memoir and travelogue of aging, the poems in Redman’s new collection delve into personal and universal themes where depth psychology and death mythology meet.

Losing two of her brothers in 2001 set the stage for Redman’s study of death and was the impetus behind her 2003 book The Jim and Dan Stories, which was included in a curriculum for a Radford University grief and loss class for counselors before it went out of print.

Her poetry has most recently been published in Artemis Journal, Floyd County Moonshine, Poetica Review and on her blog looseleafnotes.com.

Redman’s first poetry collection, “Packing a Suitcase for the Afterlife,” was published in 2017 and “Objects are Closer Than They Appear” followed last year, in 2021.

As with her first two poetry collections, the poems that appear in “Poems from the Dark Room” are the basis of Redman’s call-and-response poetry readings that she does locally with fellow poet and author of “Poetic Memoir of a Nascent Senescent” Katherine Chantal.

They represent a completion in the telling of a life story where the grace of grief can come full circle and loss is grounded in an acceptance of death as an inevitable mystery that we each will pioneer... become the air/for others to breathe/A memory that floats/like a fragrance...

“Poems in the Dark Room” can also be purchased online from Amazon for $13.