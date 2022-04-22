 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Senior parade approved

Graduation parade

Community members support graduates in 2021 after their graduation from Floyd County High School. The Class of 2022 will similarly parade down Main St. on May 21.

Floyd County High School seniors will parade through town just after graduation next month to celebrate their achievements with the community.

Floyd Town Council approved the parade permit during its April 21 meeting to begin about 1 p.m., after the conclusion of the Saturday, May 21 ceremony.

The parade will begin at the high school, proceed onto Baker Street and turn on Locust Street. The convoy will go down Main St. and either proceed down US 221 or take Wood Gap Rd. back to the high school.

Graduation is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. on May 21, and the parade will begin one hour after the end of the ceremony.

Community members are encouraged to line the streets and congratulate the FCHS Class of 2022.

