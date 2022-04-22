Senior parade approved

Floyd County High School seniors will parade through town just after graduation next month to celebrate their achievements with the community.

Floyd Town Council approved the parade permit during its April 21 meeting to begin about 1 p.m., after the conclusion of the Saturday, May 21 ceremony.

The parade will begin at the high school, proceed onto Baker Street and turn on Locust Street. The convoy will go down Main St. and either proceed down US 221 or take Wood Gap Rd. back to the high school.

Graduation is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. on May 21, and the parade will begin one hour after the end of the ceremony.

Community members are encouraged to line the streets and congratulate the FCHS Class of 2022.