 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

Angels’ stores close until January

  • 0
Angels in the Attic Boutique

The Angels in the Attic Boutique and Store are located adjacently on Locust Street.

 Photo by Abby Whitt

The last day to shop at the Angels in the Attic, Angels Boutique and Furniture Store close for 2022 on Tuesday, Dec. 20. The Angels Christmas Store has already closed for the year.

Angels Donation Center closed on Monday. No donations should be left at the mini-barn or the Furniture Store, as they could be destroyed by weather.

Donations and regular shop operations will resume Jan. 3, 2023.

The location for both Angels in the Attic and Angels Boutique is 210 South Locust St. in Floyd, while both the Furniture Store and Donation Center are located off Needmore Lane.

Plan to volunteer with Angels in the Attic in the New Year, even if it’s three hours a week. More volunteers mean the stores could be open for more hours and donations could be processed quicker.

To learn more about volunteering or get general information about the nonprofit email angelsfloydinfo@gmail.com.

People are also reading…

Learn more about Angels’ mission and efforts at www.angelsintheattic.org and follow the group on Facebook at “Angels In The Attic.”

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pleas earn lesser time

Pleas earn lesser time

Terry Michael Duncan of Check is facing seven years in prison after a plea dropped eight of 10 drug- and gun-related charges earlier this month.