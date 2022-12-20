Angels’ stores close until January

The last day to shop at the Angels in the Attic, Angels Boutique and Furniture Store close for 2022 on Tuesday, Dec. 20. The Angels Christmas Store has already closed for the year.

Angels Donation Center closed on Monday. No donations should be left at the mini-barn or the Furniture Store, as they could be destroyed by weather.

Donations and regular shop operations will resume Jan. 3, 2023.

The location for both Angels in the Attic and Angels Boutique is 210 South Locust St. in Floyd, while both the Furniture Store and Donation Center are located off Needmore Lane.

Plan to volunteer with Angels in the Attic in the New Year, even if it’s three hours a week. More volunteers mean the stores could be open for more hours and donations could be processed quicker.

To learn more about volunteering or get general information about the nonprofit email angelsfloydinfo@gmail.com.

Learn more about Angels’ mission and efforts at www.angelsintheattic.org and follow the group on Facebook at “Angels In The Attic.”