Northwood student charged in threat to school

A Northwood High School student is being held at the Highlands Juvenile Detention Center in Bristol after school administrators learned of a potential threat to bring a firearm to school, said Smyth County Sheriff Chip Shuler.

Shuler said in a release that the school resource officer was made aware of the threat on Sunday and immediately began an investigation. The student, a juvenile, was interviewed by deputies and charged with one count of communicating a threat of bodily harm, a class 6 felony.

Shuler said the student is being held at the detention center pending an arraignment in Smyth County Juvenile and Domestic Relations court.

“The Smyth County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Division works closely with our partners at the Smyth County School Administration to insure that our students and faculty are safe,” Shuler said. “Thanks goes out to those who came forward to report this event.”

“If you see/hear something, say something,” he said.