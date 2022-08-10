Smyth students compete in state, national SkillsUSA events

Two students from the Smyth Career & Technology Center competed in state and national competition this past spring as part of the SkillsUSA program.

State competition took pace in April at Virginia Beach, and nationals were held in June in Atlanta, Georgia.

Ethan Medley, a 2022 graduate of Marion Senior High, ranked 1st in state and 9th in nationals in industrial motor control.

Joey Widener, a 2022 graduate of Chilhowie High, ranked 1st in state and 13th in nationals in telecommunications cabling.

“From district to state to national is like daylight to dark,” said Andy Hunt, instructor at SCTC when talking about the level of competition. State was one day of competition while national contests lasted two to three days.

“The level is dramatically up for national, much more intense,” he said.

A former SCTC student himself, this is Hunt’s 10th year of teaching. He is an electrician by trade and an adjunct professor at Virginia Highlands Community College.

The dual-enrollment electricity program at SCTC offers 16 college credits in electrical technology that includes a certificate from Virginia Highlands Community College. Hunt said 2022 was the first time SCTC students had walked across the community college stage before their high school graduation.

Hunt has taken his SCTC electrical program students to district and state competition since 2014 - minus 2020 during the pandemic and virtually in 2021 - for competitions in basic electronics, construction wiring, industrial motor control and telecommunications cabling. Students have written and hands-on competition categories. This was his fourth trip to national competition but the first time for these two particular categories.

The national competition was a lot more intense than state, agreed both Medley and Widener.

“There were a lot more people,” Medley said. “I’ve never seen that many in one place before.”

“It was a totally different atmosphere,” said Widener. “Thousands of people. Very intense. A lot of energy.”

Both students commented on the advanced equipment used during the competition.

“It’s like we were at a factory that was really up to date,” Medley said.

“It surprised me because everything they had was the latest and greatest equipment,” Widener said.

Hunt said he was proud of his students for their efforts at national competition and earning college credits while still in high school through the dual-enrollment program.

Both Medley and Widener are working at jobs but Widener said he wants to finish college before working full-time.

Widener has an interest in working in telecommunications cabling for a company like Comcast. He became interested in this field when his family would have Internet trouble and he wanted to learn how to fix it. He said he basically taught himself and then found a career path through SCTC.

“Mr. Hunt had never had anyone else interested in telecommunications cabling,” Widener said. He was the first to study it and went all the way to national competition.

“I’m just in shock I made it,” Widener said. “Representing the state and county and the school made me proud. It made all my family proud.”

“They never lost faith in me,” he said about his studies and his support. “That’s the main thing. I had good training.”

Medley said he enjoyed the national competition in industrial motor control.

“It seemed more advanced. I like to take on challenges,” he said. “It seemed fun to me. Electricity has always interested me. Mr. Hunt taught us the basics of how electricity works.”

Medley is working with broadband right now and said he would like to eventually be on an electric repair crew responding to disasters that disrupt electric service. Someday he would like to be a foreman on a crew.

Hunt said there was competition in home installation or Smart houses at national competition, but SCTC doesn’t currently have a class for that. He said he wouldn’t look for that to be a class by itself but the training could be integrated into current curriculum.

