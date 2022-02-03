Marion man arrested on rape charges

A Marion man is being held without bond following his Wednesday arrest on rape and other charges.
According to a news release, the Smyth County Sheriff's Office was notified on Wednesday of a series of sexual assaults against an underage girl.
An investigation led to the arrest of 32-year-old Marcus Evan Conrath later that day. Conrath is charged with two counts rape, two counts fornication and one count sodomy. Additional charges are anticipated, the release noted.
Conrath has been scheduled for arraignment hearing in Smyth County Juvenile and Domestic relations court.