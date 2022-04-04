Full Memorial Day plans return to Marion this year

Celebration of Memorial Day is expected to be back like before the pandemic with flags, a parade, speakers and special patriotic programs. It is one of Marion’s biggest events of the year.

Members of VFW Post 4667, its auxiliary, and Marion Mayor David Helms met recently to begin plans for the recognition of Memorial Day from May 26-30.

It all begins with the placement of American flags at the county courthouse and Royal Oak Presbyterian Church. With more than 50 new applications for flags this year, the VFW is anticipating placing between 1,375 and 1,400 flags and crosses.

Again this year, the flags and accompanying crosses with veterans’ names will be placed by members of the Marion town crew. They will be setting up the flags May 23-25. Those in honor of veterans killed in combat and with a gold star will be placed in front of the church.

The flags are expected to remain in place through early June in order to be there during the performance of a U.S. Army Band on June 5 at the Lincoln Theatre and for the anniversary of D-Day on June 6.

Memorial Day as a national holiday was established to honor those who have died in American wars. It was originally called Decoration Day. It originated during the American Civil War, when citizens would place flowers on the graves of those who had been killed in battle.

Memorial Day today is observed on the last Monday of May. It was observed on May 30 from 1868 to 1970.

D-Day is the day (June 6, 1944) in World War II on which Allied forces invaded northern France by means of beach landings in Normandy. With a force of more than 150,000 soldiers, the Allies attacked and gained a victory over the German Nazi regime that became the turning point for World War II in Europe. The ‘D’ in D-Day merely stands for Day. This coded designation was used for the day of any important invasion or military operation.

The Memorial Day weekend events in Marion will include a special patriotic program on Sunday afternoon, May 29, at the Lincoln Theatre. Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears have been invited to come and speak at events. Another program and/or a hot dog lunch may be held at the VFW Post following a parade on Monday, May 30.

The parade on Monday morning along Main Street will feature floats carrying members of the VFW Post 4667 and auxiliary along with special guests.

Anyone who wishes to participate in the parade with a float, walking unit, classic vehicle, and especially any patriotic display is invited to just show up and join in. Lineup will take place on the south end of town below the Blue Ridge Job Corps Center. There is no fee to participate.

Grand marshals for the 2022 Memorial Day Parade will be Herbert “Turk” Johnson, veteran of the Vietnam War, District 9 senior vice-commander, and former commander of VFW Post 4667, and his wife, Penny, president of the VFW Post 4667 Auxiliary and District 9 Auxiliary.

The Rolling Thunder motorcycle riders’ organization from Tennessee, which performs a ceremony at the courthouse remembering veterans missing in action and prisoners of war, has been invited to participate again this year. The group was formed following the Vietnam War era to bring attention to members of the American military who were killed or missing in action, whose remains were not returned home or respectfully buried, and those prisoners of war who were left behind.

Anyone wishing to buy a flag and accompanying cross for placement this year can call the VFW at 276-783-7971 or the Marion Town Hall at 276-783-4113. Cost is $35. Deadline is early May.

Royal Mouldings has donated material for the crosses and students at Marion Senior High School have built them with lettering by David Delp.

The Memorial Day recognition is funded by town, county, business, industry, civic club and individual donations. Anyone who would like to contribute to this year’s event can contact the VFW or mail checks, designated for the Memorial Day event, to VFW Post 4667, 861 Goolsby Street, Marion, VA 24354.

New American and Virginia flags will be appearing on light poles in downtown Marion this year thanks to Ballad Health, which is paying for the flags. Cost of brackets will be covered by the VFW. Donations are welcome. These are expected to be on display through the summer.