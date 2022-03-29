Next Generation: World leaders

“Did you sign their proposal?” an Ambassador asked her group. “Germany thinks we should eject Poland from the EU.”

“What are you working on?”

The buzz and excitement was palpable on the Virginia Tech campus earlier this month as Floyd County students prepared for their first year participating in the Model European Council Debate.

More than 100 participants from Floyd, Blacksburg, Christiansburg, and Patrick Henry High Schools darted across the room, negotiating and debating with the Heads of State, Ambassadors, Foreign Ministers, and Prime Ministers of other countries. Voting would take place soon, and several states wanted to build alliances to have their position approved.

“I’m the Prime Minister, so I’m researching how the Netherlands would reply to their request right now. They want us to get rid of Poland, but I think my country would say no.”

“The Head of State from Lithuania is living his best life. He is talking to everybody. Right now he’s standing on a chair talking to a group over there. Look.”

Thirty-nine FCHS students attended the event on March 15 and 17, learning about the EU and world issues from VT professors, before debating those issues. The model EU was sponsored by the Center for European Union, Transatlantic and Trans-European Space Studies at Virginia Tech.

Our first year representing Floyd County High School was clearly a great success.

It was hard work, but as one FCHS student stated, “I learned a lot. I never knew I really liked this stuff, but I did. It was really interesting.”

The Model EU Council and Symposium offered students a “real-world” simulation of how world issues are handled by governing officials in Europe, and in the process, sparked an interest in current events and government in many students.

Students in FCHS’s Dual-Enrollment English and Honors Government spent weeks researching, taking notes, and writing to prepare for the event. They were responsible for learning how the EU Council works, the history behind the Belarus border crisis and Poland’s abuse of human rights, and the current crisis in Ukraine.

In DE English class, they read books about asylum seekers and immigration, as well as listened to and read news articles on the events. They then read and researched the three topics in depth with Mr. Daniel Quesenberry’s Honors Government class before drafting a formal position statement for their assigned state.

After two hours of deliberations, students returned to their states, ready to begin voting.

“This is cool. I could do school like this every day,” one student stated.

“Yeah, I wish we could stay here longer,” his friend replied.

In the end, Poland was allowed to stay and Ukraine was granted candidate status for entrance into the European Union.

Students cheered for each decision. I thought to myself, “If only all politicians could have the knowledge, care, and dedication that my students had shown before making world decisions.”

Mr. Quesenberry and I were extremely proud of how well-prepared and informed our students were, as well as how enthusiastic they were in negotiations with other states and students throughout the week.

Students in my English class will be sharing informational writings about these issues on their school blogs in feature pieces soon.

Next Generation is a series of non-sequential essays typically by Floyd County High School students written for credit in Amanda Biviano’s Dual Enrollment Freshman Composition class.