Floyd County High School’s Lady Buffaloes varsity softball team trailed the visiting team for most of the game Monday, at home against the Alleghany Mountaineers.

The Lady Buffs trailed 4-0 for three innings before tying it up 4-all in the sixth inning.

Alleghany scored one run in the opening inning and added three more later while holding Floyd scoreless until the Lady Buffs put four runs on in the sixth inning.

The momentum appeared to have shifted before heading into the seventh and final inning, when the Mountaineers came back alive, loading the bases twice, aided by walks and missed opportunities, and added five more runs to lead in bottom of the inning.

The Lady Buffs suffered a second straight home game loss in a rocky season that has the ladies at 3-6 so far in the season.

On the Floyd baseball field Monday, the Buffaloes lost to Alleghany 1-0, putting their record at 5-7. The Buffs beat Patrick Henry 3-1 in Roanoke last week.

The softball Lady Buffs and the baseball Buffaloes face Glenvar in home matches on Friday.

In tennis, the Lady Buffs remain undefeated with a 6-0 record after beating Auburn 9-0 and Patrick County, 6-3 at home and Pulaski 8-1 on the road.

In the Auburn match, the single scores were:

Emma Schroeder 8–0

Emma Currie 8–0

Maddie Slusher 8–0

Jasmine Locke 8–0

Elayna Harris 8–0

Addie Vest 8–2

In doubles:

Schroeder and Currie 8–2.

Slusher and Locke 8–1

Harris and Vest 8–2.

The Lady Buffs are scheduled to play Alleghany on Tuesday of next week week and Glenvar on Friday. Both are home games for Floyd. The 7-0 boys’ tennis Buffaloes travel to Glenvar on Friday.