Treatment approved over prison time

A shortened Floyd County Circuit Court day Tuesday became even shorter when a trial morphed into a plea deal and several of the other cases were continued.

Joan Marie Earman of Floyd was scheduled to stand trial for possession of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm with a schedule II drug on Feb. 1, but a deal between Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Branscom and defense attorney Deborah Caldwell-Bono dropped the gun charge in exchange for a “no contest” plea and a two-year deferred disposition on the drug count.

Under the deferred program, Earman can have the felony charge reduced to a misdemeanor or dismissed outright if she stays out of trouble for the next two years.

If she obeys probation requirements, does not test positive for drugs and is charged with another crime, she can return to court on Jan. 12 and avoid a felony charge on her record.

Branscom told the court that a search of the home where Earman was living on Jan. 12, 2021, was executed by deputies and drug officers with a warrant, and they found the drug and firearms on the property. Virginia law states possession of a firearm with illegal drugs is a felony.

Circuit Judge Mike Fleenor accepted the plea agreement and wishes Earman good luck over the next two years.

In another case, Rebecca Joy Hough was scheduled for a bond hearing on drug possession and other charges with a trial set for Feb. 22, but she opted to plead guilty Feb. 1, and Judge Fleenor accepted the deal and gave her a two-year suspended sentence.

Most of the court’s time Feb. 1 was spent in recess while Branscom and Caldwell-Bono ironed out some details of the plea before presenting the agreement to the judge.