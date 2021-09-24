Smyth community comes together to aid Hurley

Following a devastating flood that destroyed a number of homes in the Hurley community of Buchanan County, businesses and organizations across the region have united to help flood victims. Three weeks following the flood, those efforts haven’t fizzled.
After seeing photographs of the havoc the flood created for the community, Brad Mullins felt compelled to help.
“I wanted to help in any way I could help,” said Mullins, who spent part of his childhood in Buchanan County, and who still has family and friends in the area.
The day after the floods swept away parts of the community, Mullins, who owns the Marion-based business Brad’s Tasty Dawgs, launched a donation drive. After announcing the effort on his business’ Facebook page, Mullins said support began to pour in as locals brought boxes upon boxes of donation items.
“It was just overwhelming how crazy awesome it is,” Mullins said. “It’s was just so neat to me to just be out here selling hot dogs and people are bringing boxes and boxes of stuff.”
Donations came in from as far as Radford, Mullins said, and the Presbyterian Children’s Home in Wytheville contributed significant donations.
The American Legion, Marion Electric and Four Seasons Catering and Bakery had launched their own donation drives, but after learning that Mullins planned to deliver the items, they combined their efforts and each became designated drop off points for a combined effort.
By the time Mullins was set to make the delivery to Hurley, the donations haul would no longer fit in the back of his van. So, he called Pike’s Garage, which had also donated items to the drive, hoping to get a discount on a U-Haul rental.
“He said, ‘I’ll do you one better. We’ll give you the U-Haul for the weekend,’” Mullins said.
Two weeks later, Mullins delivered everything from hygiene items and clothing, to children’s toys and diapers, to cleaning supplies and water to Blakey Baptist Church in Hurley.
“It’s just been wonderful,” church volunteer Janice Church said of the outpouring of support shown to her community.
Those efforts, she said, have renewed her faith in humanity.
“I mean, you’re about to give up on civilization and then something like this happens and it shows you there’s still a lot of good out there in the world.”
Blakey Baptist Church is one of several distribution points set up in the Hurley community to hand out supplies to flood victims. Church said every time their supply gets low, another load is donated.
In Smyth County, the effort will continue. Mullins plans to make a second delivery sometime around the beginning of October.
On Monday, he said, “Today, I’ve already received messages—‘Great, we took one load. What are we taking next?’”
Right now, Church said the biggest need is cleaning supplies and other items needed to help situate the homes that weren’t completely lost to the flood. Those items include water, cleaners, rubber gloves, wheelbarrows, shovels, rakes, and boots.
Donations can be made at the American Legion, Four Seasons, Marion Electric, or at Brad’s Tasty Dawgs. The Presbyterian Children’s Home is also accepting donations for the effort.
Location schedules for Brad’s Tasty Dawgs can be found on the business’s Facebook page.