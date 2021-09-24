Smyth community comes together to aid Hurley

By the time Mullins was set to make the delivery to Hurley, the donations haul would no longer fit in the back of his van. So, he called Pike’s Garage, which had also donated items to the drive, hoping to get a discount on a U-Haul rental.

“He said, ‘I’ll do you one better. We’ll give you the U-Haul for the weekend,’” Mullins said.

Two weeks later, Mullins delivered everything from hygiene items and clothing, to children’s toys and diapers, to cleaning supplies and water to Blakey Baptist Church in Hurley.

“It’s just been wonderful,” church volunteer Janice Church said of the outpouring of support shown to her community.

Those efforts, she said, have renewed her faith in humanity.

“I mean, you’re about to give up on civilization and then something like this happens and it shows you there’s still a lot of good out there in the world.”

Blakey Baptist Church is one of several distribution points set up in the Hurley community to hand out supplies to flood victims. Church said every time their supply gets low, another load is donated.

In Smyth County, the effort will continue. Mullins plans to make a second delivery sometime around the beginning of October.