Important Floyd County High School dates

Buffalo logo

This list was released by Floyd County High School officials. FCHS is located at 721 Baker St. in Floyd.

  • Thursday, July 21 — Student Schedules available on the student and parent portal
  • Tuesday, July 26 — Athletic Meeting, for Parents/Students participating in sports during the 2022–23 school year, in the FCHS auditorium at 6 p.m.
  • Fall Sports Begin:
    • JV/V Golf — July 25
    • JV/V Football and JV/V Cheer — July 28
    • JV/V Cross Country and JV/V Volleyball — Aug. 1

*Must Have Current VHSL Physical on file with FCHS*

  • Friday, Aug. 5 — 8th Grade Orientation 1-3 p.m
    • Bus leaves from Indian Valley Elementary at 12:30 p.m. and returns at 3:30 p.m.
    • Bus leaves from Willis Elementary at 12:45 p.m. and returns at 3:15 p.m.
    • Bus leaves from Check Elementary at 12:30 p.m. and returns at 3:30 p.m.
  • Monday, Aug. 8 — Open House 4-7 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Aug.10 — First Day of School
  • Wednesday, Aug. 24 — Underclassmen Pictures
  • Thursday, Aug. 25 — Senior Make-Up Pictures
