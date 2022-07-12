Important Floyd County High School dates

This list was released by Floyd County High School officials. FCHS is located at 721 Baker St. in Floyd.
- Thursday, July 21 — Student Schedules available on the student and parent portal
- Tuesday, July 26 — Athletic Meeting, for Parents/Students participating in sports during the 2022–23 school year, in the FCHS auditorium at 6 p.m.
- Fall Sports Begin:
- JV/V Golf — July 25
- JV/V Football and JV/V Cheer — July 28
- JV/V Cross Country and JV/V Volleyball — Aug. 1
*Must Have Current VHSL Physical on file with FCHS*
- Friday, Aug. 5 — 8th Grade Orientation 1-3 p.m
- Bus leaves from Indian Valley Elementary at 12:30 p.m. and returns at 3:30 p.m.
- Bus leaves from Willis Elementary at 12:45 p.m. and returns at 3:15 p.m.
- Bus leaves from Check Elementary at 12:30 p.m. and returns at 3:30 p.m.
- Monday, Aug. 8 — Open House 4-7 p.m.
- Wednesday, Aug.10 — First Day of School
- Wednesday, Aug. 24 — Underclassmen Pictures
- Thursday, Aug. 25 — Senior Make-Up Pictures