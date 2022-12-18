TPGS open to shoppers; Donations still accepted

More than 100 shoppers visited The Perfect Gift Shop within the first three days of its season on Dec. 9. Those interested in being helper elves should complete a form online.
Donations of items that could be the perfect gift for a mother, father, sibling, grandparent, etc., are being accepted at TPGS, operating this year out of the old Floyd County Rec Center at 209 Fox St., until Dec. 20.
Participants may shop for a number of December holidays or events while guardians wait in a lounge area. Volunteers help with deciding on gifts, managing gift certificate funds and gift wrapping.
The pop-up will close for the season on Dec. 23. Open hours vary this year. Weekday hours are from 2-7 p.m. and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends.
For inclement weather, TPGS follows Floyd County Public Schools’ schedule. The shop does not open on snow days.
To volunteer, donate and learn more about TPGS, visit www.facebook.com/ThePerfectGift1720 or call (540) 808-3972. Cash can always be donated to benefit TPGS and sponsor shoppers.