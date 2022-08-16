Church camp plants tree honoring memory of Niko Crosby

In Lynchburg, a young white oak tree is growing that Alisa Crosby hopes to see for at least a week each year. In 20 years, the mother imagines sitting under its shade with the adult versions of those who are now Marion Baptist Church’s children and youth. They’ll relax there together after working hard to help others, all the while serving God and celebrating the memory of Niko Crosby.

Eight-year-old Niko died in a house fire in the Hall Addition of Marion just after midnight on April 15.

These months later, his mom, Alisa, said she and Niko’s family and friends continue to grieve and take life day to day.

While tears were shed last month at the annual statewide missions camp at Eagle Eyrie Baptist Conference Center, Alisa reflected, “Niko loved it there.” The first year Niko went, she remembered that he was still a preschooler but especially connected with packing meals for those in need in Haiti. “He felt like he was part of something bigger than himself,” she said. “The value of giving – it really stuck with him.”

This year, the MBC team, in conjunction with other youngsters from around Virginia helped package more than 14,200 packages each containing six to eight meals. Those packages are also headed to Haiti.

Niko, his mom recalled, “was not scared of a little hard work” and seemed to know its value. “He was beyond his years sometimes,” Alisa said.

While Niko typically offered the world a mischievous smile, Alisa described him as “so caring, so determined, confident and very strong willed.”

At one of his last soccer games, she encouraged Niko to take a break. He replied, “No, Mom. I’m pushing my body to the limit.”

With Niko’s determination in mind and his older brother Elijah ready to return to missions camp, Alisa kept up the family tradition and went too.

She was glad she did. “They teach such good lessons about helping the community,… the world. It’s a great experience for children.”

At the week’s end, under the direction of MBC’s children’s minister, Lisa Dockery, the children dedicated the white oak in Niko’s memory. MBC’s children and youth planted the tree.

The oak, Alisa said, is like Niko “small but it’s got something big inside.”

Seeing all the children and how much Niko meant to them and the Eagle Eyrie staff, “just warms my heart,” Alisa reflected.

During the ceremony, Dockery read from Shel Silverstein’s book The Giving Tree. She noted some of Niko’s traits: strong, helpful, generous, giving, kind, caring, and loving. The children received a handout with those characteristics on limbs extending from a tree trunk that featured a photo of Niko.

“I hope all the kids keep coming back and remembering the story of Niko… and want to be generous, hardworking, and kind,” Alisa said.

She plans to keep coming back to help with the camp.

“I’m excited to grow old and go back and see the tree grow,” she said.

The tree is growing near the children’s building and playground, which includes swings and monkey bars – Niko’s favorites.

Community Support

This school year, Alisa noted, that Oak Point Elementary, where Niko attended, plans to create a similar memorial.

The community’s support throughout this tragedy continues to bolster Alisa, her husband, and Elijah.

Through tears, she said, “I don’t have the words for how much generosity and love has been given us….”

From friends to coworkers to former customers, Alisa said the community’s help and love has helped more than anyone can know. “I will never forget this town’s kindness,” she said.

God’s Support

Alisa also prays for the community. “I hope God gives the best blessings to everyone in town. They deserve God’s best.”

Her faith and the support of the faith community have strengthened Alisa and her family too.

Despite the toll of the tragedy, she said, “I feel somehow closer to God.”

She’s reassured by her Christian faith. “I know my son is in heaven and when it’s our time, I hope to be with him again.”

For now, Alisa said, “If God needed a soldier, he found one.”

With the community’s and God’s love, Alisa said, she and her husband are now back together and Elijah feels the support.

The mother is beyond grateful. If anyone needs help, Alisa hopes they come to her. She knows the difference compassion and love make.

Alisa also hopes everyone knows the difference they can make in others’ lives. Of Niko, she reflected, “He was so little, but he did such big things.”