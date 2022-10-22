 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New FloydFest Workshop Stage to model Floyd landmark

The Floyd Country Store will be the new facade of the FloydFest Workshop Stage at its new property in Check for 2023.

Festival COO Sam Calhoun said Sept. 27 the festival’s move is a chance to increase FloydFest’s long-time support of and focus on Floyd County nonprofits and businesses.

“... We see almost a mini-Floyd village taking shape, where we represent every entity in Floyd County has an opportunity to be represented in that location,” Calhoun said. “That’s very, very important to us. We are at home in Floyd County now, and we want to be the best foot forward for every entity, if they want to be a part of us.”

The Floyd Country Store owner Dylan Locke said the team is “honored” to partner with FloydFest and is excited the festival is relocating to Floyd County. He said FloydFest “does a great job” of providing quality music in a family-friendly environment.

“We look forward to sharing the magic of the Floyd Country Store, our music and dance, and the warmth of our community with the FloydFest audience in a significant and meaningful way," Locke said.

The Floyd Country Store hosts the weekly Friday Night Jamboree, as well as Honky Tonk Thursdays, Americana Saturdays and Sunday Music Jams.

Learn more about programs and find a full schedule of events for the country store at www.floydcountrystore.com.

