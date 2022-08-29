Pet of the Week

Meet Floyd County Humane Society foster cat Fern, who has completely healed from a broken jaw.

Fern came to the humane society in May, and it’s estimated she’s about seven years old. She’s a petite tortoiseshell girl with a strong torti attitude.

Completely healthy, spayed and up-to-date on vaccinations, Fern might tolerate another feline or a canine sibling, if they respect her authority. She’d also be happy to receive all the love in a new home.

FCHS always recommends a meet and greet to make sure all family members could get along.

Anyone interested in meeting Fern should complete and submit an adoption application at www.floydhumanesociety.org.

With questions, call FCHS at (540) 745-7207 and leave a message for a volunteer.