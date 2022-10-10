Chamber Halloween events to feature local businesses

The Floyd Chamber is planning a new Halloween event this year in addition to its annual Spooktacular Gala: the Great Floyd Halloween Scavenger Hunt.

The annual Spooktacular Gala will be held at the equipment shed behind Citizens Telephone Cooperative (220 Webbs Mill Road N.) from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27.

It is a special Business After Hours event designed to showcase multiple chamber members to the public. Admission is free, and refreshments, music and a special appearance by the Mystic Witches. Everyone is encouraged to come in costume.

Participating businesses are asked to follow a handful of guidelines and sign up to reserve a spot at www.floydchamber.org under “Spooktacular Gala.” Businesses can also call the Chamber at (540) 745-4407.

The first Great Floyd Halloween Scavenger Hunt is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 29, during regular business hours at Floyd businesses and nonprofits.

Scavengers will be given a small token at each business as well as have their Halloween passport stamped. At the fifth business, visitors may present their collected tokens (coin, sticker, coaster, label) to receive a treat (coupons, gift card, candy).

Businesses that would like to participate should email info@floydchamber.org or call (540) 745-4407 by Monday, Oct. 24. If a business would like to participate but does not have a brick-and-mortar storefront, the Floyd Visitors Center will offer a limited number of spaces on a first come first serve basis.