 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

Chamber Halloween events to feature local businesses

  • 0
Trunk-or-treaters on east Oxford Street in 2021.

Trunk-or-treaters on east Oxford Street in 2021.

 Abby_Whitt

The Floyd Chamber is planning a new Halloween event this year in addition to its annual Spooktacular Gala: the Great Floyd Halloween Scavenger Hunt.

The annual Spooktacular Gala will be held at the equipment shed behind Citizens Telephone Cooperative (220 Webbs Mill Road N.) from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27.

It is a special Business After Hours event designed to showcase multiple chamber members to the public. Admission is free, and refreshments, music and a special appearance by the Mystic Witches. Everyone is encouraged to come in costume.

Participating businesses are asked to follow a handful of guidelines and sign up to reserve a spot at www.floydchamber.org under “Spooktacular Gala.” Businesses can also call the Chamber at (540) 745-4407.

The first Great Floyd Halloween Scavenger Hunt is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 29, during regular business hours at Floyd businesses and nonprofits.

People are also reading…

Scavengers will be given a small token at each business as well as have their Halloween passport stamped. At the fifth business, visitors may present their collected tokens (coin, sticker, coaster, label) to receive a treat (coupons, gift card, candy).

Businesses that would like to participate should email info@floydchamber.org or call (540) 745-4407 by Monday, Oct. 24. If a business would like to participate but does not have a brick-and-mortar storefront, the Floyd Visitors Center will offer a limited number of spaces on a first come first serve basis.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Smyth, WCC partner to bring technical ed center to Marion

Smyth, WCC partner to bring technical ed center to Marion

A Marion building that over the years housed multiple vehicle dealerships, but has most recently sat vacant, is on its way to becoming a technical education center. A move that local economic development planners believe will bolster the community and help its residents get the training necessary for better paying jobs.