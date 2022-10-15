Pet of the Week

Meet Floyd County Humane Society foster cat, Thor, a sweet teddy bear of a cat, who loves love.
Thor is neutered and vaccinated.
He loves pets and affection and needs a family to belong to forever.
Anyone interested in adopting from FCHS should submit an adoption application online at www.floydhumanesociety.org/forms to start the process.
With additional questions call, (540) 745-7207 or email floydhumane@gmail.com.
FCHS is hosting a free rabies vaccine clinic at Citizens on Oct. 22. Additional details and registration information can be found on the FCHS website.