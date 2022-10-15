 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pet of the Week

  • 0
Thor,

Thor, a beautiful short-haired gray and white feline, is ready to find his forever home.

 Photo submitted

Meet Floyd County Humane Society foster cat, Thor, a sweet teddy bear of a cat, who loves love.

Thor is neutered and vaccinated.

He loves pets and affection and needs a family to belong to forever.

Anyone interested in adopting from FCHS should submit an adoption application online at www.floydhumanesociety.org/forms to start the process.

With additional questions call, (540) 745-7207 or email floydhumane@gmail.com.

FCHS is hosting a free rabies vaccine clinic at Citizens on Oct. 22. Additional details and registration information can be found on the FCHS website.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Former Wytheville town manager dies

Former Wytheville town manager dies

Wytheville’s former town manager, Wayne Sutherland, died on Sunday. Sutherland served as town manager for nearly four decades and as assistant…

Rare tropical visitor to Hungry Mother inspires more visitors

Rare tropical visitor to Hungry Mother inspires more visitors

An avian visitor from the tropics has drawn numerous other visitors to Hungry Mother State Park in recent weeks. Coming from east Tennessee, parts of North Carolina, and throughout Southwest Virginia, the excited birders have come equipped with binoculars, cameras, and their life lists – ready to add a bird many never expected to see.

New chapter for The Maggie

New chapter for The Maggie

The Maggie Gallery on the corner of east Oxford and north Locust streets is under the new ownership and management of Brenda Hopkins, who grew…

Millwald Theatre to open Dec. 9

Millwald Theatre to open Dec. 9

Wytheville’s Millwald Theatre will re-open on Dec. 9. The theatre announced the long-awaited news on its Facebook page Wednesday afternoon.