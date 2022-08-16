Millwald ready to light up Main Street

The Millwald Theatre is ready to light up the Main Street sky. The theatre’s fully restored, three-sided marquee is expected to arrive and be installed Thursday. Then, on Saturday night about 8:30 p.m., officials will countdown and press on the power button to illuminate the landmark sign that hangs over the building’s entrance.

The public is invited to share in the official lighting. Main Street will be blocked off near the theatre, where there will be live music and a speech or two. The lighting ceremony date was selected on purpose; Saturday is the theatre’s 94th birthday. The Millwald opened its doors on Aug. 20, 1928, with a showing of the silent film, “Beau Broadway.”

Neon colors of magenta, turquoise and white will help the classic marquee sparkle. On each of the three sides, there is room for three lines of text to advertise events. The sign has not been lit since the theatre closed its doors in the mid-2000s.

Theatre Executive Director Jeff Potts said Kinsey Sign & Neon Company – the same company that built the marquee in 1928 - restored the marquee just like it was on opening night 94 years ago, including the original colors. In addition to the neon lights, there will be a background color of dynamic blue.

“It’s a pretty cool connection,” he said of the theatre’s relationship with Kinsey Sign.

The company removed the theatre’s iconic marquee two years ago and carried it to Roanoke for the nearly $47,000 restoration.

The Millwald is slated to open this fall. The opening has been moved back three weeks because of the time it has taken to restore the theatre’s ceiling tiles to their original color and design.

“It looks remarkable, but is taking longer than we initially thought,” Potts said, adding that the theatre opening will concentrate on donors, supporters and the community. There probably be a soft opening for donors and supporters, then an open house for the community so residents can see the restoration up close.

“We don’t expect to have a high-dollar grand opening,” Potts said. “We will do that later. We want to get the doors open for people to come and experience it.”

The marquee lighting ceremony begins at 8 p.m. Saturday at the theatre, 205 W. Main St. Parking will be available on public lots at the municipal office and McWane Pool on Monroe Street, and around the courthouse area on Spring and Church streets.

To reach reporter Millie Rothrock, call 276-228-6611, ext. 573, or email mrothrock@wythenews.com