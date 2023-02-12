A violated a protective order sent a Copper Hill man to jail and an anger management program last week in Floyd County Circuit Court.

Zachery Thomas Carter’s partner said in court on Feb. 7 that he hit her and passed out from drinking on April 17, 2022, during a family gathering, which was supposed to be “peaceful event.”

The occasion was approved by a Bedford County judge due to a protective order that required the two to not have contact.

In testimony, Carter’s partner said she was also drinking at the gathering, which became loud with arguments and threats. That brought two Floyd County Sheriff’s deputies to the scene for a domestic dispute complaint.

Presiding on a bench trial Feb. 7, Judge Mike Fleenor found Carter guilty of felony violation of the protective order and sentenced him to 12 months in jail, with 11 months suspended, and an order to enter an anger management program.

He also ordered strict following of the protective order with no contact or future contact, including at family gatherings.

Judge Fleenor found Carter not guilty of a related assault and battery misdemeanor charge.

In a scheduled trial that became a no contest plea on Feb. 7, Charles Edward Lamb of Copper Hill was found guilty by Judge Fleenor of possession of a firearm as a nonviolent felon.

Lamb was sentenced to four years in prison with two months of jail time.

In another matter, charges of assault on children by James Preston Linkous and Junita Quesenberry Linkous of Willis were dropped because of a Virginia Supreme Court ruling that founded such “punishments” may now be considered legal corporal punishment by parents.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Branscom said the ruling raises “serious questions” about how far parents can go in physical punishment of their children.

In other cases, before the court Feb. 7:

Judge Fleenor found Christopher Allen Kelley of Floyd guilty for possession of methamphetamine handed down a two-year sentence with two months in prison.

Chase McCoy Johnson, facing a third offense for DWI, was denied bond. The judge ruled he was a threat to the community.

The judge ordered an arrest capias for William Andrew Lusk of Willis after he failed to appear for a plea hearing on a charge of aggravated sexual battery. Lusk was later arrested at the courthouse when he arrived several hours after the scheduled hearing.

Miguel Arnaldo Pastrana of Copper Hill was given a deferred disposition after eluding police on a high-speed chase on New Year’s Day. If he stays out of trouble through February of 2025, his case can be either dismissed or reduced to a misdemeanor.

The judge accepted a guilty plea by Rodney Lee Rupe of for possessing methamphetamine and gave him a two-year suspended sentence.