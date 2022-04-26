Safety study sought for Saltville Highway

Citing deer-vehicle collisions and overall safety, a resident on Rt. 91, Saltville Highway, is asking officials for a safety study on a stretch of the road and to consider lowering the speed limit.

John Clark, who lives on Saltville Highway, witnessed the damage left by a deer and car crashing just days prior to speaking to the board of supervisors last week. He said it was the fourth such wreck he’d seen in the last six weeks. He helped remove the deer carcasses from the road in two cases.

Clark, who serves as Chilhowie’s town manager, told the supervisors that the deer population is quite large in that area and in late winter, as a cover crop begins growing in a nearby corn field, start crossing the heavily traveled road for an easy meal. “I’ve counted dozens and dozens at a time,” the longtime Saltville resident said.

The speed limit on the stretch of road is 55 mph, while in other sections of Rt. 91 the speed restrictions range from 25 to 45 mph.

Clark would like to see the speed near his home dropped to 45. There’s “a demonstrable problem,” he told the supervisors. While a 10 mph drop in the speed limit wouldn’t solve the situation, Clark said he believes it would mitigate it. “It’s safer for all at 45,” he said.

The roadway lies in two magisterial districts: Saltville and North Fork.

Saltville District Supervisor Roscoe Call said he’d observed the deer and that he’s with Clark 100%. A speed limit of 45 would be plenty, he added.

North Fork District Supervisor Phil Stevenson said he’s all for the study. He called for it to go farther and include Long Hollow Road and go to Valley Road. In such rural communities, he said, people are out walking along the roads frequently.

Supporting the request, the supervisors unanimously adopted a resolution asking the Virginia Department of Transportation to conduct a safety study especially in regard to speed.

The resolution noted that Rt. 91 “…is traveled by motorists at a high rate of speed creating a hazard to the health, lives and property of citizens living in the area, and other motorists traveling through the said area.”