Community rallies to support Marion family after loss of child

Friday afternoon, a young father with tears threatening to spill over his eyelids walked up to the memorial for 8-year-old Niko Crosby. He looked at photos of the boy who died early that morning in a house fire. He examined the stuffed animals, toys, and flowers that were placed on benches, becoming part of the growing monument. He was searching for the words to tell his children about Niko.

Grandparents of one of Niko’s fellow soccer players also visited the memorial at Marion Baptist Church, where the boy attended, and left a tribute.

Some of his soccer teammates left tears and toys as did coaches, educators, friends, and parents, who were all trying to help their children while they hugged them more tightly as their grief and fears came close to overflowing.

Courtney Umbarger, a friend of Niko’s mother, Alisa, understood.

Monday, she said, “As a mother, I felt compelled to do something. Her loss is unimaginable.”

Umbarger started a campaign to help Alisa and her family meet their needs as her home was destroyed by the fire.

Blake Frazier, an owner of Fraziers’ Seaver-Brown Funeral Service, also used “unimaginable” to describe the “tragedy this is for this young family and community.”

Frazier also responded as a father, saying, “I have two children, most all of the folks who work with us have children, and this is just the worst. It's un-imaginable. We're never numb to the loss of someone's loved one. I think we constantly put ourselves in their place. I have more times than I can count with Niko. Personally going into the home that had been on fire just hours earlier to take his little body into our care was honestly one of the hardest things I have ever done. Talking to his parents may have been the second. He was not my child, but taking him out of that house, for a second, he sure could have been.”

Frazier turned his attention to the law enforcement and first-responders from multiple departments who fought the Fortner Avenue, Marion, house fire, tried to save the child, and first cared for his remains.

“….These people are walking, talking angels. The police along with the local fire departments and rescue personnel are a true gift to this community. We are so blessed to have them. I can't say enough to how hard they work to make such a difference. I also have to thank the folks at the dispatch office... they are so good to help.”

The community is rallying to help Alisa, Niko’s father Hubert, and brother Elijah.

Two GoFundMe accounts have been established to support the family.

Tammy Murray, the owner of Sweet Bee Cupcakery in Marion, launched one, which has raised more than $4,000. Samantha Hawk started another one that has collected more than $700.

Pull Quote "This is our job as a community. It’s our turn to care." -Courtney Umbarger

Frazier wanted the community to know that those donations will go to the family. “Our family, the funeral home and area churches have covered costs for the obituaries and items that are not owned by the funeral home. The family will not have a bill or amount owed. It's all covered.”

Umbarger, an owner of Laurel Springs Farm Mercantile, with Brad's Tasty Dawgs & More, Blue Ridge Outfitters and Ds Street Grubb, all in Marion, are collecting monetary donations, gift cards and items to help the family. Everything in the home was a loss.

For Alisa, she wears women’s clothing size 8/10 or small/medium, shoes size 9.

Elijah, who is 11, wears boys size 10/12 clothing and shoes size 2/3. He’s said to love dirt bikes, Nerf guns, and Pokemon cards.

On Facebook, Umbarger wrote, “Sweet girl, we are praying and will stand behind you as you grieve and rebuild. This is our job as a community. It’s our turn to care.”

Oak Point Elementary School is also working to help the family and its community.

“I am saddened for the loss that the teachers, administrators and support staff at Oak Point have suffered the last couple of years, but their bond and love for each other is strong and a true testimony of the support from family and faculty. We are so blessed to live where we do,” Frazier reflected.

In late 2020, the Oak Point family was impacted by a murder-suicide that claimed the life of an OPES student and impacted two other children.

Yesterday evening, the school’s staff planned a candlelight walk at OPES.

Dr. Dennis Carter, schools’ superintendent, said Oak Point’s principal notified families and staff of Niko’s death Friday. Monday, plans were already in place to help students and staff who would be returning to the classroom Tuesday from Easter break.

Carter explained, “We have partnered with Mount Rogers [Community Services] to have counselors at the school, along with other Smyth County Schools counselors to help students and staff tomorrow [Tuesday] and as long as there is need.”

On behalf of the school system, Carter said, “Our hearts are broken.”

Monday evening, on Facebook, OPES Counseling wrote: “Whisper a prayer for everyone as we return to school tomorrow. Our hearts and prayers are heavy with thoughts of family, the community, and OPES.”

Also Tuesday evening, Niko’s Marion Rec League soccer team planned to hold a moment of silence for the young man who at age 8 was being described as a talented player.

Though the game was cancelled due to the cold weather, a large crowd still gathered by the soccer field where Niko's coaches spoke of his talents on the field and presented his parents with a soccer ball signed by his teammates.

Niko was active at Marion Baptist Church. He waved fronds in the Palm Sunday processional April 10 and that evening traveled to Kingsport with the church’s youngsters to see an Easter play. A photo from after the play shows him sitting beside the actor portraying Jesus.

Some of Niko’s passions will be remembered this evening during the visitation (5-8 p.m.) and his funeral service. Frazier noted that his “family is asking for his friends to sign his dirt bike fenders and soccer balls.” Dr. Charles Stewart, MBC’s pastor, will officiate the 8 p.m. service.

The community’s love is encouraging the family. Frazier observed, “The family is just so appreciative of the community support. Both Hubert and Alisa are so thankful and overwhelmed at how good people are.”

The cause of the 12:38 a.m. fire, which originated in an attached garage, remains under investigation, but authorities don’t suspect foul play.

Editor’s note: In the interest of full disclosure, Stephanie Porter-Nichols serves as Marion Baptist Church’s associate pastor.