Overflow Joe returns to Floyd with no blisters

Joe Klein’s 145-mile and 14-day adventure on the Appalachian Trail started and ended with brutally cold nights last month. He noted it was in the single-digits with sustained 30-40 mile winds above 4,000 feet in elevation.

Preparations for the two-week hike from Georgia to North Carolina took longer than Klein’s journey, with numerous hours of meal preparation, research and day-hikes for training along the Blue Ridge Parkway.

Longtime Floyd County resident, Klein spoke with a local friend who recently completed a thru-hike, and he also spoke with Tommy Bailey, a Floyd author of “The Appalachian Trail, Step by Step: How to Prepare for a Thru or Long Distance Section Hike.”

Other friends lent assistance, helping freeze-dry the venison sausage, stew and scrambled eggs Klein made for the hike.

Klein started the trail on March 11 with his friend Scott Schwarzer, an experienced section hiker who recently retired and is now on a thru hike to Maine.

“I climbed over 5,000-foot peaks, often several times in the same day. In comparison, the Buffalo Mountain is 3,900 feet,” said Klein, who reported no blisters, but his ankles did swell up a bit.

Schwarzer, who is the inspiration behind Klein’s decision to do the hike, emphasized the importance of trekking poles, which act as another set of limbs that provide stability when tackling tricky terrain, and non-cotton clothing, which wicks away moisture and keeps you warm, even when wet.

The pair set off from the approach trail in Amicalola Falls State Park in Georgia with Klein in his FloydFest biking jersey and a Republic of Floyd patch on his 42-pound backpack. It’s customary to personalize your gear, Klein said.

It takes approximately 5 to 7 months to hike the roughly 2,190-mile Appalachian Trail from the approach trail in Georgia (which adds an extra 8.8 miles), or from Springer Mountain, where the first white blaze trail marker is, to Katahdin, Maine.

“You put on every layer you have and get into your down sleeping bag at 7 p.m., aka hiker’s midnight, and wait it out and sleep if you can,” he said, adding when the sun rises, you get moving so you can warm up.

Three-sided open shelters, provided by AT Conservatory clubs, are located along the trail every eight to 10 miles and are especially appreciated in cold and rainy weather. Privies, water and somewhat flat tent sites are accessible at the shelters, which sleep approximately six to 14 people.

Fellow hikers become like family, or “tramily,” on the trail, lending support and sharing resources. There are trail angels who offer supplies and feed the hikers hot food when the trail crosses a road.

“Most of them are hikers who know what it’s like,” said Klein. He recalled one morning being treated to hot coffee and “Kentucky Crepes,” a hotdog wrapped in a pancake smothered with peanut butter, maple syrup and hot sauce.

“It was a weird combination, but we were so cold and hungry that it tasted great,” he said.

Klein’s trail name became “Overflow Joe,” for a mishap when he over poured purifying water, and his enthusiastic personality.

Hikers bond over the challenges of weather, terrain and food. They resupply every five to six days, coming down off the trail and into towns to shower, do laundry and get hot meals — “as many calories as you can eat,” Klein said.

One of his happiest moments on the trail came when he walked a “magical valley” through Mooney’s Gap, his Irish ancestral name.

“It was a gentle open valley with abundant water streaming across the trail,” he said.

Klein got off the trail at the Nantahala Outdoor Center in North Carolina, where he got into a pair of Crocs and waited for a family member to pick him up.

Klein said he’s thinking about a bookends section hike, meeting up with Schwarzer in the fall for the last two weeks of his hike into Maine.

“I’m considering a lifetime goal of section hiking two or three weeks a year,” he noted.

In all the excitement of completion and family reunion, Klein’s hiking shoes were left on the sidewalk, but some of his new friends with trail names like Disco, Come-along and Lil’ Chap retrieved his shoes and texted him a picture of them before putting them in the mail.