Holliday gets one year behind bars

A Floyd County man who pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography was sentenced to a year in prison on Tuesday after apologizing to his parents and others.

Zane Carter Holliday pleaded guilty in a hearing on Nov. 16, 2021 and was sentenced May 24 in Floyd County Circuit Court.

The case, Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Branscom said, involved an underage teen that Holliday knew.

Judge Fleenor accepted the sentence recommendations from Branscom at the hearing on May 24, including a second sentence of 12 months suspended on a related drug charge.

Holliday did not testify during his sentencing hearing but spoke directly to the judge afterward and issued his apology.

In another case involving children, Nicholas Lee Isom of Floyd received a 12-month suspended sentence as part of a deferred disposition. Isom pleaded guilty to contributing to the delinquency of a minor in 2020.

Other actions on May 24:

Judge Fleenor revoked probation of Eric Joseph Beasley of Boones Mill on a drug possession conviction, and the judge extended his probation for another two years.

Richard Eric Goodwin of Roanoke received a five-year and six-month suspended sentence for presenting a false identify to a law enforcement officer and public records forgery in April 2021.