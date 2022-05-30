 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

Holliday gets one year behind bars

  • 0
The Floyd County Circuit Courthouse 2022

The Floyd County Circuit Courthouse is located at 100 E. Main St. in town.

 File photo

A Floyd County man who pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography was sentenced to a year in prison on Tuesday after apologizing to his parents and others.

Zane Carter Holliday pleaded guilty in a hearing on Nov. 16, 2021 and was sentenced May 24 in Floyd County Circuit Court.

The case, Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Branscom said, involved an underage teen that Holliday knew.

Judge Fleenor accepted the sentence recommendations from Branscom at the hearing on May 24, including a second sentence of 12 months suspended on a related drug charge.

Holliday did not testify during his sentencing hearing but spoke directly to the judge afterward and issued his apology.

In another case involving children, Nicholas Lee Isom of Floyd received a 12-month suspended sentence as part of a deferred disposition. Isom pleaded guilty to contributing to the delinquency of a minor in 2020.

Other actions on May 24:

People are also reading…

  • Judge Fleenor revoked probation of Eric Joseph Beasley of Boones Mill on a drug possession conviction, and the judge extended his probation for another two years.
  • Richard Eric Goodwin of Roanoke received a five-year and six-month suspended sentence for presenting a false identify to a law enforcement officer and public records forgery in April 2021.
0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wrongful death complaint cites hazing, Greek life at Emory & Henry

Gracie LeAnn Dimit was 20 years old when she was killed in a car crash near Emory & Henry College’s main campus on the night of July 16, 2020. Her family believes that her death was directly linked to Greek life at the college. Last week, Gracie Dimit’s estate filed a wrongful death suit against E&H.

Town’s legal fees exceed $10,000

Town’s legal fees exceed $10,000

Floyd Town Council released its first official statement to address the ongoing lawsuit brought by Councilman David Whitaker during its meetin…

JUST SAYIN': What did you call me?

“It’s OK; I’ve been called worse.” How many times have you heard this? I found myself saying it just this week, and it got me thinking.