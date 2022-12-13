Tri-Area expands behavioral health offerings

Behavioral Health Services at Tri-Area Community Health help when habits, behaviors, stress, worry, or emotional concerns about physical or other life problems are interfering with daily life and/or overall health.

The behavioral health provider works with your doctor to help you address these issues. If indicated, Tri-Area also has case managers who work closely with patients on meeting their healthcare goals and connecting to community resources.

The Behavioral Health Program has training in the behavioral management of health problems. Together, the BHP and an individual’s doctor can consider the physical, behavioral and emotional aspects a patient’s health concerns and help determine a course of action that will work best.

Tri-Area’s Behavioral Health Providers are licensed mental health professionals. The services provided by the BHP are just another part of overall health care, intended to target and enhance overall well-being and health.

In addition to individual behavioral health treatment, Tri-Area also offers:

Psychiatric Consultation

Psychological Assessment

Group Therapy

Wellness Classes

Tri-Area Communities BH program is partially funded by a grant from the VHCF.

Learn more about Tri-Area in Floyd by visiting www.triareahealth.org or calling (540) 745-9290.