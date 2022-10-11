New chapter for The Maggie

The Maggie Gallery on the corner of east Oxford and north Locust streets is under the new ownership and management of Brenda Hopkins, who grew up coming to Floyd from Patrick County.

Owned by Rob and Lenny Campbell from 2017 until this summer, the Maggie currently showcases about 14 artists’ work, and Hopkins said she plans to restart art classes and open the upstairs rooms for small group events or meetings.

Hopkins’ family often came to Floyd for groceries and other shopping, she said, and some of her closest friends went to Floyd’s schools.

Hopkins is a retired principal who worked in Franklin County schools for more than 25 years. In her “second career,” she has largely pursued volunteerism by joining local boards, including serving as chairman for the Tri-Area Community Health Board of Directors for about three years.

Throughout her tenure at Franklin County Schools, Hopkins highly valued introducing the arts to students at all stages.

She said there was a steel drum lesson at one point, and eight-foot canvases of art made by the school’s students lined the halls and became more sentimental for students as they grew up.

Anyone and everyone can be a part of the art world, Hopkins said. She doesn’t consider herself to be a “true artist” but she does have some of her own pieces displayed in her home.

“I want people to fall in love with art, no matter whether you think you can draw a stick figure or you think you can’t draw at all. Everybody can do art,” Hopkins said. “I’ve never seen a child that did not like to pick up a crayon or pencil or marker…”

She said when she saw Campbell’s post about selling the Maggie, she immediately jumped at the opportunity to support local artists in a new way: by providing a storefront and platform for their work.

“These people do their job, which is to paint some beautiful pieces,” Hopkins said. “My job is to provide a format for them to sell.”

In the room that was formerly Campbell’s framing studio (which now operates in his Check studio), Hopkins has set the foundation for a gift shop of local artisans’ wares, from miniature prints to handmade corn husk wreaths to lawn ornaments.

Artists currently displayed at the Maggie include Alexandra Leonetti, Mark Cox, Paula Melton, Celeste Fontana, Campbell and several others.

Each piece is a portrait into a moment, whether it be geese overhead (Cox), a pet portrait with the perfect eye twinkle (Leonetti) or a personalized tree house that speaks to the chapters of life (Campbell).

Hopkins said most customers want to take a piece of Floyd home with them, which is why popular local scenes and facades are featured more than abstract pieces.

“...The art is generally more for the tourists because the people that live in Floyd see artwork from these folks everywhere…,” Hopkins said. “...It’s very regional art, and that makes it very special to them.”

All of Floyd’s galleries have the same mission, she said: “to get people to take the art that’s created here in southwest Virginia to all parts of the world.”

Stained glass by Roger Vest and pottery by Mike Gillettis also featured. Vest’s stained glass is also available as a nightlight, and Gillettis’ pottery includes mugs, trinket bowls and more.

The corn husk wreaths at the Maggie are made by Bonnie Turner, who hand-dyes each of the husks before it is shaped, dried and ready for a wreath.

Postcards, Floyd- and non-themed stationery, cabinet knobs by James Joseph Stenson and more are also sold at the Maggie.

Regular open hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays to Saturdays, and by appointment Mondays through Wednesdays. The gallery and gift shop is located at 187 N. Locust St.

View some offerings from the Maggie online at www.themaggiegallery.com. For more information, call (540) 745-8000.