VSP continues to investigate fatal accident

The Virginia State Police continues to investigate an accident that killed a Crockett man Wednesday.

According to VSP Lt. Derek Reece, Rick Cregger, 59, of Crockett, was driving a tractor pulling a corn chopper near 1691 Ridge Ave., heading toward Rural Retreat, when a Nissan Pathfinder rear-ended the tractor. Cregger was ejected from the tractor and died at the scene.

The accident occurred at 6:53 p.m. Sept. 21 one mile south of Huckleberry Road.

The driver of the Nissan, Chasity D. Jones, 25, of Rural Retreat, sustained minor injuries in the crash. She was not wearing a seatbelt. Charges are pending. The VSP called in an accident reconstruction specialist to recreate the accident, which remains under investigation.

