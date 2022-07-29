Ballinger sets sight on Mini Major title

Though Carson Ballinger’s motocross experience didn’t lead to Loretta Lynn’s this year, the Floyd County middle schooler is already planning his next big competitions.

Ballinger’s determination, adaptability and sportsmanship shines through in every race, regardless of his time at the finish line.

Ballinger landed in first and second place for the first of the qualifying races to compete on the legendary track, his mom Brandy said.

Another round of qualifiers was in late-May in Pennsylvania, and Ballinger had the opportunity to try out the Doublin Gap course beforehand with fellow competitors.

A downpour turned the track into deep mud, but Ballinger was able to take first place. He later wrecked and medics had to assess his knee before giving him the all-clear.

Ballinger came back from the warm-up weekend with a total of two first-place titles.

Brandy said Carson’s first try at the Loretta Lynn qualifiers was a “good learning experience” that speaks to his desire to race, whether he comes in first or not.

In the first set of qualifiers on June 3, Ballinger shaved 12 seconds off his previous lap time, and in the first race June 4, he finished 10th.

Ballinger fought his way back up from 35th to ninth in the second race June 4 after getting stuck behind a wreck.

The third race on Sunday, June 5, was filled with tough competitors, Brandy said, with only the top six qualifying for Loretta Lynn’s in August.

Another racer immediately collided with Ballinger at the start of the June 5 race, and Ballinger spun around from the impact, to almost facing the starting gates.

Brandy said Carson knew then he likely wouldn’t qualify, “but he never gave up.”

Ballinger steadily went from nearly last to finishing in 12th place.

“He raced with heart and determination and learned a lot to take back with him to work on,” Brandy said.

Later in June, Ballinger took the AMA 50cc Open Class state title, and his sights are now set on the Mini Major East in Alabama in August.

Brandy said Carson also intends on returning to Florida in November for the Thor Mini O’s event, where he placed 25th in 2021.

“We are so thankful for all of Carson's sponsors, family and friends who stand behind him and push him,” Brandy said.

Community members can keep up with Ballinger’s racing adventures on Facebook and Instagram @CarsonB.295.