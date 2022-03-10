Cox recognized for time as town driver

Kayla Cox was recognized last week ahead of her last Floyd Town Council meeting for eight years of service to the Town of Floyd. Cox has worked in local government for 13 years, having started with the county in 2008.

Cox was initially hired in the Town Clerk/Treasurer position in August 2013 and became Town Manager in 2015. She worked for Floyd County beforehand, from February 2009 to August 2013.

The March 3 reception was organized by Town Clerk Lynn Gregory, Town Manager Andrew Morris and Council, with a majority of refreshments prepared by Janice Yearout Patton. Both business owners and other Floyd officials spoke to Cox’s professionalism and compassion.

Woody Crenshaw emphasized what an asset Cox has been to the Floyd business community, “specifically during the pandemic.”

He said working with Cox “has been great,” and thanked her for her efforts, saying they’ve made it easier for “businesses to fall under the umbrella of Council.”

“I hope [Morris] takes that momentum and goes forward with it,” Crenshaw noted.

Having worked with Cox all of her 13 years in local government, Lydeana Martin of the Floyd Economic Development Authority noted Cox’s integrity and intelligence.

“You make us all look good and succeed in all the things that you’ve done. I can’t thank you enough,” Martin said. “You deserve everything that you can find moving forward, and know that we’re always here for you.”

County Administrator Linda Millsaps called Cox a “rock star” last week. The two worked together on restructuring Floyd Tourism in the summer of 2021, and regularly touched base as the department's Operating Team.

“From expanding the town's offerings to working on the new agreement with the county, to even managing the books, she has been a rock star,” Millsaps said. “She has also been the perfect person to help connect all the various types of folks and businesses that make Floyd home.”

Cox has been instrumental in planning several now-staples, including Floyd Small Town Summer and the annual Oxford Street Trunk-or-Treat. She’s led infrastructure-based projects throughout town as well, including the Sidewalk Project on Oxford Street and the initial steps of the Town Hall Renovations. Council also approved new Zoning Ordinances under Cox.

Mayor Will Griffin said March 3 he thinks of Cox as a sister, and recalled a handful of challenges the two have experienced as a part of the town team. He thanked her for her years of service, and said she has Council’s full support in this next chapter of her life, calling her a “great employee, friend and mom.”

“We’ll miss you, and we love you,” Griffin said. He joked, “I don’t know if the mayor is supposed to say that to the town manager, but I did it.”

Cox thanked those who attended March 3.

She said she is ready to return to the private industry and work alongside her husband at Benchmark Building & Construction.