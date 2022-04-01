Beale leaves classroom after 47.5 years

Floyd’s legendary football and track coach Winfred Beale retired from the classroom in December after a lifetime of leading local students to a better future both on the field and in the classroom.

After 47.5 years at Floyd County Public Schools, Beale said the first few months of semi-retirement have been “

Beale grew up in Floyd County with his mother, Grace Beale, an English teacher.

He taught science at Floyd County High School from August 1973 to December 2021, and he coached track until 2021, when Hannah Belshan Altizer and Zane Moran took lead of the program.

A track star during his own days as a member of the Floyd County High School Class of 1970, Beale graduated from American University in 1974. Throughout his career, Beale became certified in biology, drivers education and physics.

Generations of Floyd families have learned from Beale, and reveled in traditions he established over the years.

In a 2013 feature, The Roanoke Times reported, “Finding someone who does not appreciate Beale’s career at Floyd is a difficult assignment.”

The sentiment remains true nearly a decade later.

Stanley Hawkins, who coached with Beale for a number of years before his retirement, joked in February that he’d sometimes lock his geography classroom door “to keep Winfred out, but he had a master key, so he just came on in anyway.”

Hawkins started working in Floyd about two years after Beale and considers him to be one of his best friends.

“Everybody knows with Winfred, what you see is what you get. He’s honorable, respectful, and competitive but not bitter,” Hawkins explained. “He was never a tyrant, but he taught his students and athletes respect.”

Hawkins said Beale’s heart has always been in track and football.

“He’s always been dedicated to the things he chose to do,” Hawkins said, and joked Beale has been “married to the students and sports,” supporting various programs and individuals in big ways.

Travis Cantrell, former athletic director and current assistant principal at FCHS who has professionally worked with Beale for about a decade, spoke to Beale’s “natural way of making positive relationships with students and his coworkers.”

He also noted Beale’s encouragement didn’t end with a few positive words.

“Coach Beale has always been a great listener and many of our staff members leaned on his leadership and experience to help them throughout their day,” he said. “He constantly encourages students to get involved with school activities and then celebrates their successes.”

Cantrell said Beale “always knows when something positive goes on with one of our programs and finds ways to celebrate and congratulate those students as well as fellow teachers and coaches.”

With Beale’s career predating the birthdays of current high school students, some of their parents and the careers of many of his fellow educators, the spring 2022 semester has been an adjustment for all who regularly walk the halls of FCHS.

“We miss hearing his booming voice in the halls and hearing him sing happy birthday to several people a week,” Cantrell said.

Coach Beale taught FCHS Principal Barry Hollandsworth in 1978 as an eighth grader before coaching him in both track and football, Hollandsworth said.

“Coach was the individual that was ‘putting money in the hat’ for all causes,” Hollandsworth said. “He bleeds black and gold.”

With his humble demeanor, Beale isn’t exactly known for bragging about the huge impact he’s had on his athletes, school and community. However, past and present students, athletes, assistant coaches, and other community members have shown dedication to honoring Beale’s accomplishments and legacy.

In September 2021, the Floyd football field was officially dedicated to and named for the lifetime coach before the Buffs took a homecoming win in his honor.

Kaiden Swortzel, one of Beale’s current athletes recalled the team “decided it couldn’t go out and lose on the night of homecoming and the field dedication, so they came together and won the game for their treasured coach.”

He added, “Coach Beale is the perfect role model for youth as he demonstrates his humility, faith, loyalty and kindness in all he does.”

Beale handed off coaching track, in all of its forms, to Hannah Belshan Altizer and Zane Moran last year, both FCHS graduates who studied and performed under him.

Moran called Beale a consistent mentor in every role, noting the glow of Beale’s classroom “well after school and practice were over.”

“He set expectations, and if you didn't meet them, he was able to give correction without causing resentment,” Moran said. “I think that's a rare quality in a leader, but it’s also so enjoyable to be coached or taught by someone like that.”

He added, “When I first started teaching and coaching, I knew I could always go to Coach Beale for advice and guidance — and I still do. He always makes time for others.”

Moran expanded on Beale’s well-known “what you see is what you get” characteristic.

“Everyone feels like they know Coach Beale personally, but it's because they do. He always made it a point to connect with all of his students, and he made them all feel important. That was true through wins and losses, too. You do not always have to win to have an impact on others.”

The last few months, Beale said this week, have been as full as ever. He’s staying busy with home projects, volunteering with church activities, daily walks and catching up on reading.

He said he “definitely” misses “the daily interactions with the students and coworkers.”

Beale noted football weight room workouts have also kept him busy.

He’s set to get back on the field for the Buffaloes’ 2022-2023 season, his 41st as head coach, in the fall.