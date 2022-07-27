Smyth County Schools to welcome students

Smyth County students return to the classrooms on Tuesday, Aug. 9.

Children must be 5 years old on or before Sept. 30 to enter kindergarten and should be registered as soon as possible. A child’s physical form, immunization record, and birth certificate are required for enrollment.

Following is information for each school, including Meet the Teacher events.

Atkins Elementary

Atkins Elementary School welcomes parents of all children grades PreK-5 to a Meet the Teacher Night on Thursday, Aug. 4, from 5-7 p.m. The building will open daily at 7:30 a.m. and any student arriving before 8:15 a.m. should report to the gym. Students will go to their classroom at 8:15 and the tardy bell will ring at 8:30. Anyone arriving after 8:30 will be considered tardy. Parent pick-up and first bus students will be released at 3:05.

Classroom assignments will be posted on Aug. 4.

Parents of kindergarten students and those students new to the Atkins community are encouraged to come to the school to enroll their child by Aug. 1. AES’s office hours are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday. Call the school at 276-783-3366 for more information.

Chilhowie Elementary

Chilhowie Elementary School will hold Back-To-School Nights on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 5-7 p.m., for students in grades 3-5 and Thursday, Aug. 4, 5-7 p.m., for students in kindergarten through 2nd. Upon arrival, enter the library through the parent pick-up porch to receive your homeroom teacher and the schedule for the evening.

Registration for kindergarten students and new students should be completed as soon as possible. The office is open each day 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Marion Elementary

The Marion Elementary School Open House is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 4, from 2-6 p.m. All students and families are encouraged to drop by the school to meet their teachers and visit their classrooms. Students are welcome to bring their school supplies during open house.

Anyone with questions about the new school year should call the school at 276-783-3021.

Oak Point Elementary

Oak Point Elementary School Back-to-School Registration and Open House for students and their parents will be held on Thursday, Aug. 4, from 3-6 p.m. This time will be an opportunity to meet your child’s teacher and discuss the upcoming school year. Classroom supply lists, information about the school, and information about your child’s new grade level will be distributed. Parents are encouraged to register their kindergarteners and any new students before school starts.

Homeroom teacher assignments will be available at open house. School supply lists are already available at www.scsb.org/opes, Marion Walmart, and other local businesses selling school supplies. Call 276-783-2609 for more information. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday prior to the start of school.

Rich Valley Elementary

Any parent or guardian who needs information regarding registration should call the school at 276-624-3314. All students and parents are invited to attend a Back to School open house on Thursday, Aug. 4, from 3-6 p.m. Students and parents may visit classrooms, meet the teachers, and find out the school supplies the child will need for the school year. School hours will remain the same as last year. Students arriving before 8:20 are to report to the cafeteria. Students will report to their classroom by 8:20, and the tardy bell will ring at 8:30. Anyone arriving after 8:30 will be considered tardy and must check in at the office. The end of the school day bell will ring at 3:05. Students riding first bell buses will be released at that time. The bell for parent pick-up and bus duty students will ring at 3:08.

Saltville Elementary

An open house will be held at Saltville Elementary School on Thursday, Aug.4, from 2-6 p.m. This time is an opportunity for parents and students to visit classrooms and meet the teachers. SES staff will be in the gym to provide information and assistance with classroom assignments. If your child is a pre-kindergarten, kindergarten, or a new student and has not registered, please come by the school Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to register your child.

Sugar Grove Elementary

Sugar Grove Elementary School will hold its annual Meet the Teacher Night on Thursday, Aug. 4, from 4-6 p.m. This time is an opportunity to meet your child’s teacher. If your child is a pre-kindergarten, kindergarten, or a new student and has not registered, please come by the school Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, call 276-677-3311.

Chilhowie Middle

Chilhowie Middle School students will report to school and pay fees on opening day, Tuesday, Aug. 9. Students who are new to the Chilhowie area should come to the school prior to Aug. 9 to register and arrange their schedules. The school office will be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. each weekday in July and then from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. beginning in August. A 6th-grade orientation will be held on Thursday, Aug. 4, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. in the gym. An open house for 7th- and 8th-grade students and their parents is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 4, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. as well. Students and parents may come to the school during this two-hour window to pick up schedules and meet their teachers. Schedules are available for pick up at the school 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. each weekday.

Marion Middle

Registration, acceptance of fees, and distribution of schedules will be conducted at Marion Middle School in the main office from Monday, Aug. 1, through Thursday, Aug. 4, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. daily, or at Open House on Thursday, Aug. 4, from 3-7 p.m. Students and parents are invited to attend one of two information sessions to be held by the administration at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. in the auditorium. This time is an opportunity for students and parents to tour the school and meet the faculty and staff. Members of the student council will also be present to answer students’ questions about the school. The school supply list can be found at https://mms.scsb.org/ or in the main office. Parents can also sign up for our weekly Parent Update emails through the school website. If parents have any questions, call the office at 276-783-4466.

Northwood Middle

Northwood Middle School will host Back-to-School Night on Thursday, Aug. 4. Parents and students are invited to drop in between the hours of 3 and 6 p.m. to pay fees, fill out required paperwork, and visit teachers in their classrooms. Homeroom lists will be posted in the lobby. Parents will pay fees in the homeroom teacher’s room. Schedules will be given out. If you are unable to attend, students will receive their schedules on the first day of school. Students should arrive by 8:15 a.m. daily.

Chilhowie High

Back-to-School Open House for Chilhowie High School will be held on Thursday, Aug. 4, from 3-7 p.m., freshmen and new students specifically from 5-7 p.m., beginning with a presentation in the auditorium at 5 p.m. Student schedules were mailed to all students the week of July 18. Schedule changes may be made according the following schedule (9 a.m.–12 p.m. on the days listed): rising seniors on July 25, rising juniors on July 26, rising sophomores on July 27, and rising freshmen on July 28.

Open House and Freshmen Orientation is a time to pick up schedules, meet teachers, tour the building, and secure Chromebooks ($20 annual fee required). Transfer students new to the system should come to the school prior to Aug. 3 to arrange their schedule. The office will be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. each weekday through July, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. beginning Aug. 1.

The VHSL fall sports rules meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the auditorium on Monday, Aug. 15. All fall sports athletes and at least one parent are required to attend. A locker fee of $5 will be paid during homeroom period once school begins. Student parking permits will be sold beginning Aug. 9; forms are available in the main office ($10 per year; senior privilege parking is $20 per year). All other fees will be paid in individual classes. For other information, parents may call the school at 276-646-8966.

Marion Senior High

Marion Senior High School Back-to-School Night is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 4, from 5-8 p.m. There will be an orientation session at 5:30 for all 9th-grade students and new students. There will be a meeting of rising seniors and parents at 7:30. The purpose of this meeting is to discuss the senior trip, graduation supplies, and fundraising.

All students may attend the Back-to-School night and visit with teachers, receive course requirements and supplies needs.

All students may pay a $5 locker fee and a $20 annual Chromebook fee in the library or cafeteria during the Back-to-School night, or these fees may be paid to homeroom teachers at the start of school. All other fees will be paid in specific classes where fees are required.

MSHS asks that all students report to their homerooms on Aug. 9 at 8:20 a.m. Final schedules will be given to students on the first day of school in homerooms. Schedules may be picked up in the guidance office prior to the start of school on July 26, 27, 28 and 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. All students, who are new to MSHS are encouraged to register at the school on these same dates. The school is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

Northwood High

Back-to-School Open House will be held on Thursday, Aug. 4, from 6-7:30 p.m. Students who will be in the 9th grade or new to the school will have an orientation in the auditorium from 6-6:30 p.m. This orientation is a time to pick up schedules, meet teachers, and tour the building. At 6:30 p.m. all students and parents/guardians will be able to meet the teachers during an abbreviated mock schedule. At this time, teachers will be available to provide information about their classes. There will be no schedule changes during Back-to-School Night. At approximately 7:15 p.m., following the abbreviated mock schedule, there will be a senior parents’ meeting in the auditorium. This meeting will be used to discuss senior trip(s), graduation supplies, and fundraising.

Student schedules were to be mailed on July 20. Schedule changes may be made at the school from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. according the following schedule: rising seniors on July 25, rising juniors on July 26, rising sophomores on July 27, and rising freshmen on July 28.

Transfer students new to the system should come to the school prior to Aug. 1 to arrange their schedule for the school year. The office will be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. each weekday before school opens.

The VHSL fall sports rules meeting will be held on Monday, Aug. 15, at 6 p.m. in the auditorium. All fall sports athletes and at least one parent are required to attend.

A locker fee of $5 should be paid to the homeroom teacher on the first day of school. Other fees will be paid in the respective classes of which they are required. Parking fees are $10 in front of the school and $5 at the pool parking area. Students are issued Chromebooks and are required to pay a yearly fee of $20. Chromebooks will not be issued until the first day of school. For other information, call the school at 276-496-7751.

Smyth Career and Technology Center

The faculty and staff of the Smyth Career and Technology Center will welcome new and returning students and their parents on Thursday, Aug. 4, from 3 to 6 p.m. Prospective students and their parents are welcome to tour the center and meet with individual program instructors to obtain information in regard to course content and dual enrollment opportunities. Lab fees may also be paid at this time.

Smyth Co. Schools